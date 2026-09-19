ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Sets Up Secret Biology Lab To Push AI Into Drug Discovery

A company spokesperson later said that the lab is not meant specifically for drug discovery, though they declined to give further details.

Speaking to Reuters on Tuesday, Anthropic's Head of Life Sciences, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, confirmed the existence of the wet lab. He said real lab work remains essential to biology research. "We believe that to do biology. the final test is still and will be for a while in real lab work." He added that Anthropic's approach mirrors that of most biotech companies, using a mix of in-house facilities and outside partners.

The publication learned from people familiar with the matter that Anthropic has set up a wet lab, a facility for hands-on experiments, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has said it wants to find treatments for rare diseases, and this lab shows its biology work has gone past purely computer-based or "in silico" testing.

Hyderabad: Anthropic has quietly built a laboratory for physical biology work. According to a Reuters report, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) company is pushing further into drug science. This move shows that the startup wants its AI research to go beyond computer models and into real-world lab testing.

According to one of the sources, the lab is an early step in Anthropic's larger goal of tackling diseases it believes the pharmaceutical industry has overlooked. The source said the company hopes to make progress before public and staff trust in AI declines, especially given the technology's impact on jobs. Reuters notes that success is far from guaranteed, since most drugs fail safety and effectiveness trials.

For Anthropic's chief executive, Dario Amodei, the effort carries personal weight. He wrote in a recent essay that his father died of a disease shortly before a cure was found. Kauderer-Abrams agreed with the same, and said, "The mission of the company is to develop powerful AI in such a way that benefits the world. By far, we see the biggest opportunity for that in life sciences, and that is motivating everything that we're doing."

Reuters sources said Anthropic, like other biotech firms, is embracing automation in its physical lab work. One source said the company wants its Claude AI system to guide robotic equipment through science experiments with minimal human input. However, a company spokesperson said human oversight remains essential for safety.

The sources also noted that Anthropic's drug-related customers may worry the company could learn from their competing research, even though Anthropic keeps their data separate and private.

Kauderer-Abrams said that partly due to these competition concerns, Anthropic has drawn a clear line for now that it will not run clinical trials itself. Instead, the company plans to focus on medical needs that the wider industry is not addressing. "We're not competing with pharma and biotech companies that make their business in bringing drugs to market," he said.

The discourse comes as public concern about AI's risks continues to grow, even as companies like Anthropic argue that the technology's benefits, particularly in medicine, could outweigh the dangers.