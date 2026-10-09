ETV Bharat / technology

Amid Growing Concerns Over AI Consciousness, Anthropic Bans 'Needlessly Cruel' Behaviour Toward Claude

File: CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei looks on as US President Donald Trump holds a press briefing with AI executives following a meeting on artificial intelligence ( Credits: AFP )

San Francisco: Anthropic on Thursday moved to bar users from treating its Claude AI system with needless cruelty, amid a growing philosophical debate over whether artificial intelligence can be conscious.

The San Francisco-based AI lab updated its usage policy to include "a prohibition on sustained and needless abusive or cruel behaviour toward our models."

"Claude's ability to end these interactions will remain the primary enforcement mechanism," the policy states.

The updated policy does not explicitly cite so-called "model welfare," the idea that AI systems might deserve types of protection usually reserved for living things, but Anthropic and its executives have openly entertained the concept.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Already last year, the company said it was giving Claude the ability to end conversations in rare, extreme cases of "persistently harmful or abusive user interactions."

Then in February, CEO Dario Amodei told The New York Times he was unsure whether AI models could be conscious.

"We don't know if the models are conscious...But we're open to the idea that it could be," Amodei said.

Science fiction and popular culture have been fascinated for decades by the boundary between technology and human intelligence, but asking whether AI is conscious may be the wrong question, according to Jackson Stakeman, a general manager at Sparq, an Atlanta-based AI services provider.