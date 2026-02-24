ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic AI Claims That It Has Identified 'Industrial-Scale Distillation Attacks' By Chinese AI Company DeepSeek

Representational Image ( Image Credits: Getty Images )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Washington: Anthropic AI claims that it has identified "industrial-scale distillation attacks" on its own reasoning models by DeepSeek, Moonshot AI and MiniMax. In a post on X, Anthropic shared, "We've identified industrial-scale distillation attacks on our models by DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax. These labs created over 24,000 fraudulent accounts and generated over 16 million exchanges with Claude, extracting its capabilities to train and improve their own models." "Distillation can be legitimate: AI labs use it to create smaller, cheaper models for their customers. But foreign labs that illicitly distil American models can remove safeguards, feeding model capabilities into their own military, intelligence, and surveillance systems," it wrote further. "These attacks are growing in intensity and sophistication. Addressing them will require rapid, coordinated action among industry players, policymakers, and the broader AI community," the statement concluded.