Another 'Leaked' Render Of 3I/ATLAS Appears On Internet, Visualising the Interstellar Comet As An Alien Spaceship

Hyderabad: A render of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has appeared on social media, creating another buzz. The image was shared by a user on X, claiming to have been released by the Japanese space agency JAXA, created using spectrum analysis and imagery data. The space agency, however, has not confirmed the image and thus could be a work of pure imagination by an individual.

This is not the first time that an alleged render of the comet made its way to social media. Earlier this month, another user shared a completely different visualisation of the comet, claiming it to be a leaked picture taken by NASA.

Alongside this, a Live Science report suggests that Chinese astronomer Qicheng Zhang has captured images of the comet, which showcase a green glow. The image was captured using a filter used to detect diatomic carbon (C2) particles.

Scientists believe that the comet could be made up of carbon dioxide and ice materials formed in cold star systems, as Zhang observed several large molecules in the comet to contain carbon and hydrogen (hydrocarbons). When the comet gets close to the Sun, these molecules break apart due to ultraviolet (UV) light. “It’s sort of for the same reason that if we stay out in the sun too long without sunscreen, we get sunburnt," Zhang told the publication.

