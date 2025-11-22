Anno 117: Pax Romana Review: History, Strategy, Immersion - Building Rome Anew
Anno 117: Pax Romana is a historically themed real-time strategy game that offers a city-building experience with the highest level of freedom.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:29 PM IST
Anno 117: Pax Romana Review: As someone who used to love real-time strategy (RTS) games—having first tasted the thrill back in the early 2000s with Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings—I seem to have forgotten just how much fun the genre can be. Over time, I drifted toward role-playing games, finding satisfaction in beating, slicing, and shooting my way through titles like God Hand, God of War, and Resident Evil 4. Since I started reviewing video games, I have tested a plethora of titles across genres and sub-genres. However, it took Anno 117: Pax Romana to bring me back to the RTS fold, rekindling my appreciation for a genre I once championed as a workout for the brain.
For those who've played an Anno game before, the new title may feel familiar. It is the same formula with some new features and a Roman Empire theme. For an RTS game, I'd take a historical setting any day over a sci-fi one, and this one just brings the right sauce.
Set in the year 117, the new Anno title dispatches you into Pax Romana, a long period of peace and stability in the Roman Empire, which lasted from 27 BCE to 180 CE. Also, 117 AD is when the Roman Empire was at its largest territorial extent. You play as a Roman governor, tasked with building and managing provinces like the Roman heartland of Latium and the Celtic region of Albion.
The game wants you to build 'your version' of the Roman Empire, for which you get a large degree of freedom. Instead of pushing you in a certain direction, the game lets you decide how you want to play the game. In fact, the official trailer of the game sums it up quite nicely. You can decide what kind of governor you want to be: the one who focuses on building the best-looking city, the one who wants to expand with military power, the one who wants to squeeze out money using every possible method, or the one who does it all.
The game features a story-driven Campaign mode with a specific narrative and goals. It also works as a tutorial, while letting you play in co-op with up to four players in a team. While it is fun to play, the real magic happens in the Sandbox mode, where you can truly explore the limits of the open world and get the maximum customisation at your disposal.
Every action you take has an effect on your territory, including the well-being and happiness of your residents (we don’t want a revolt now, do we?). You can form alliances, engage in battles on land and on the sea, and tussle with political challenges. But all of it boils down to management and development. You make sure that supplies are in abundance, manufacturing is as per the demand, capabilities of citizens are being utilised, farming practices aren’t blindsided, commercial buildings are set up as necessary, and a lot more—all towards the goal of making sure to keep the income flowing and territory flourishing.
It is really satisfying to see your humble village transforming into a thriving city with not just beautiful buildings and finances but also a place for cultural immersion and recreational activities.
Visually, the game is very pretty with realistic details and environments, except for pristine white statues. The Roman statues that we see today weren’t always white but had wild colour jobs—brimming with life and boldness. The flow of time took off the pigmentation, resulting in a whitewashed appearance today. Looks like the developers kept them white to align with the modern, popular perception of the time. I would have wanted the painted version.
From sea shores and wetlands to hills, the landscape feels real and alive. From citizens interacting in the streets to loud cheers in the arena, the game world truly comes to life. The interface is super-snappy and easy to use. However, considering I’ve always played RTS on a PC, the controls on a console demand a certain time to get used to them. You can customise structures to remove redundancy and even place buildings out of place or diagonally if you feel like it.
The game difficulty is also balanced. You neither feel things progressing on autopilot mode (as is the case with a lot of RTS mobile games) nor is it so hardcore that you would feel frustrated.
Overall, Anno 117: Pax Romana has the elements to keep players hooked for the long run. I think it would be the second game after Genshin Impact where I could see myself grinding for months or maybe years, while gaming responsibly, of course—you don’t get much time while you honour your full-time job and personal commitments.
The game has various regions, population types, religions, and more. Everything plays a part in how you manage or expand your territory. One thing of particular note is that you can assign deities to regions and reap specific buffs or bonuses tied to them. As a polytheistic society, ancient Romans believed that various gods offered and affected different aspects of people's lives and the environment. If you are aware of Roman mythology or if you’ve watched the anime show Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, you may identify some of them.
There are several other elements that make the gameplay dynamic, including troop types, knowledge system, research skill tree, a mechanism to unlock different types of soldiers, and more. The naval side of the game also has interesting elements, which reward exploration and tactics. Even after all of this, it feels like the game has a lot more to offer, and I intend to experience it in all its entirety.
Rating: 4.5/5
Anno 117: Pax Romana is available on PlayStation 5, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox Series X|S
Developer: Ubisoft Mainz
Publisher: Ubisoft
(Review code provided by the publisher)