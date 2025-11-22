ETV Bharat / technology

Anno 117: Pax Romana Review: History, Strategy, Immersion - Building Rome Anew

Anno 117: Pax Romana Review: As someone who used to love real-time strategy (RTS) games—having first tasted the thrill back in the early 2000s with Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings—I seem to have forgotten just how much fun the genre can be. Over time, I drifted toward role-playing games, finding satisfaction in beating, slicing, and shooting my way through titles like God Hand, God of War, and Resident Evil 4. Since I started reviewing video games, I have tested a plethora of titles across genres and sub-genres. However, it took Anno 117: Pax Romana to bring me back to the RTS fold, rekindling my appreciation for a genre I once championed as a workout for the brain.

For those who've played an Anno game before, the new title may feel familiar. It is the same formula with some new features and a Roman Empire theme. For an RTS game, I'd take a historical setting any day over a sci-fi one, and this one just brings the right sauce.

Set in the year 117, the new Anno title dispatches you into Pax Romana, a long period of peace and stability in the Roman Empire, which lasted from 27 BCE to 180 CE. Also, 117 AD is when the Roman Empire was at its largest territorial extent. You play as a Roman governor, tasked with building and managing provinces like the Roman heartland of Latium and the Celtic region of Albion.

The game wants you to build 'your version' of the Roman Empire, for which you get a large degree of freedom. Instead of pushing you in a certain direction, the game lets you decide how you want to play the game. In fact, the official trailer of the game sums it up quite nicely. You can decide what kind of governor you want to be: the one who focuses on building the best-looking city, the one who wants to expand with military power, the one who wants to squeeze out money using every possible method, or the one who does it all.

Visuals - Anno 117: Pax Romana (Image Credits: Ubisoft)

The game features a story-driven Campaign mode with a specific narrative and goals. It also works as a tutorial, while letting you play in co-op with up to four players in a team. While it is fun to play, the real magic happens in the Sandbox mode, where you can truly explore the limits of the open world and get the maximum customisation at your disposal.

Every action you take has an effect on your territory, including the well-being and happiness of your residents (we don’t want a revolt now, do we?). You can form alliances, engage in battles on land and on the sea, and tussle with political challenges. But all of it boils down to management and development. You make sure that supplies are in abundance, manufacturing is as per the demand, capabilities of citizens are being utilised, farming practices aren’t blindsided, commercial buildings are set up as necessary, and a lot more—all towards the goal of making sure to keep the income flowing and territory flourishing.