ETV Bharat / technology

Android Bug Allowed Gemini To Let Anyone Send Messages From Your Locked Phone

Hyderabad: Google has confirmed it is rolling out a fix for a security bug in Android 16 that allowed anyone with physical access to a locked phone to send SMS and WhatsApp messages using Gemini without entering a PIN. A Google spokesperson told The Register that a fix has already been implemented and is "scheduled for a full deployment this week."

While a Reddit user commented that the exploit did not work on their Samsung device, the Google spokesperson noted that the bug is not specific to Pixel phones, as reports indicate the vulnerability actively affects Pixel 6 series devices (specifically reproduced on the Pixel 6a). The spokesperson did not specify, which manufacturers, model, or versions are vulnerable to the exploit under the video demonstration.

What is this Android bug?

According to The Register, the publication has received multiple complaints since May regarding users bypassing device authentication on Android 16 handsets where Gemini remains active on the lock screen. The vulnerability relies on a specific multi-touch gesture rather than a broader system failure. Similar Gemini-based Android lock-screen bypass bugs have reportedly been surfaced since September 2025.

How the exploit works?

One of the bugs reported to The Register showcased how unauthenticated users with physical access to a locked Android phone could access apps like Phone, Messages, and WhatsApp via Gemini using specific multi-touch gesture.

In a YouTube demonstration, when a user tried to send an SMS via Gemini from the lock screen, the AI assistant prompted them to open the Messages app. The lock screen then displayed a "Continue" prompt, asking them to enter the PIN to proceed.

However, by using a multi-touch gesture to press "Continue" and Gemini's "Add attachment" button simultaneously, the user successfully bypassed the lock screen. The device then displayed a list of contacts ready to receive SMS messages. Furthermore, the video demonstrated that simply typing "@WhatsApp" into Gemini's text window granted access to the application without requiring a PIN code.