ETV Bharat / technology

Andhra Pradesh Offers Rs 22,000 Crore Incentives To Google's Raiden Infotech For Building Data Centres

Amaravati: Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd will receive Rs 22,000 crore as incentives from the Andhra Pradesh government over a period of time for setting up data centres in the state with a cumulative investment of Rs 87,520 crore. Raiden will establish more than 1000MW data centres in a phased manner in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

The Andhra Pradesh government just signed a mega deal with Google to set up a $15 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure hub in Visakhapatnam, which also includes a gigawatt-scale data centre. This is Google's biggest-ever investment commitment in India, which is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in addition to driving innovation. The state government says that the investment will not only attract global players but also position Andhra Pradesh as a digital powerhouse in the national and international landscape.

According to the government order, the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) decided to extend the incentives to Raiden Infotech India with an overall cap of Rs 22,000 crore, following their approval by the Council of Ministers in a meeting on October 10, 2025. As part of the package: