Bill Gates Meets Chandrababu Naidu In Amravati, Discusses Health And AI Collaboration
During his visit, Bill Gates held talks with CM Naidu and ministers, focusing on AI, public health expansion, governance reforms and technology use in agriculture.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 11:47 AM IST
Vijayawada: Bill Gates met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat in Amravati on Monday, marking an important step in strengthening cooperation between the Gates Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh government.
Gates was received by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with other ministers and senior officials, at Gannavaram Airport earlier in the day. Due to dense fog, the special aircraft carrying Gates faced difficulty while landing and circled in the air for some time before receiving clearance.
From the airport, Gates proceeded to the Secretariat, where CM Naidu welcomed him and introduced him to members of the state Cabinet. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and several senior officials were also present during the interaction. Gates was accompanied by a six-member delegation from the foundation.
"Welcome back, Mr Bill Gates! AP Welcomes Bill Gates," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.
Gates is among the top global leaders who will be attending the India AI Impact Summit being held in Delhi from February 16 to 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the AI Impact expo at the Bharat Mandapam today.
According to an official release from Andhra government, discussions between Gates and Naidu focused on expanding cooperation in health, agriculture, education and technology-driven governance. The Chief Minister requested Gates to scale up ongoing health initiatives across the state. The Gates Foundation is already implementing health-related projects in Kuppam in Chittoor district, and talks were held on extending these programmes to benefit more people.
Gates is also scheduled to visit the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) Centre at the Secretariat, where Naidu will explain how technology and data are being used to improve governance and service delivery. The Chief Minister will present his "Swarna Andhra 2047" vision and highlight reforms in med-tech, diagnostic services and the Sanjeevani health record digitisation programme.
Later in the day, Gates and his team will visit a farm in Undavalli village near Amravati to observe the use of drones and artificial intelligence in agriculture.
Gates had earlier visited the state twice, and this visit follows an invitation extended by CM Naidu to further deepen collaboration with the state government.
