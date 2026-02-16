ETV Bharat / technology

Bill Gates Meets Chandrababu Naidu In Amravati, Discusses Health And AI Collaboration

Vijayawada: Bill Gates met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat in Amravati on Monday, marking an important step in strengthening cooperation between the Gates Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh government.

Gates was received by IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with other ministers and senior officials, at Gannavaram Airport earlier in the day. Due to dense fog, the special aircraft carrying Gates faced difficulty while landing and circled in the air for some time before receiving clearance.

From the airport, Gates proceeded to the Secretariat, where CM Naidu welcomed him and introduced him to members of the state Cabinet. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and several senior officials were also present during the interaction. Gates was accompanied by a six-member delegation from the foundation.

"Welcome back, Mr Bill Gates! AP Welcomes Bill Gates," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.