ETV Bharat / technology

Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu Lays Foundation For Google Data Centre Near Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, marking a major step in building large-scale digital and AI infrastructure in the state.

The ceremony, part of the foundation stone laying event for the Adani-Google-Airtel Data Centre project in Vizag, was attended by Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and Director of Adani Digital Jeet Adani.

Google has earlier announced an investment of USD 15 billion in the project, making it one of the largest Foreign Direct Investments in India's history. The current foundation stone is part of that investment. The AI data centre will have a capacity of 1 Gigawatt and will be developed across nearly 600 acres in Tharluwada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli regions. Companies such as AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra are partners in the project.

The state government said the project has been enabled by its proactive "speed of doing business" policy aimed at attracting large-scale investments. With the upcoming subsea cable connectivity system, Visakhapatnam is expected to gain direct digital links with several countries, enhancing its global connectivity.