Ambrane Launches India’s First AAA Type-C Rechargeable Batteries
Ambrane has launched the Reneo AA and AAA — India's first AAA Type-C rechargeable batteries — offering a reusable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional batteries.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ambrane has announced the launch of the Reneo AA and AAA Type-C rechargeable batteries in India. The company claims Reneo AAA to be the country's first AAA Type-C rechargeable batteries. With the introduction of the Reneo Range of Type-C rechargeable batteries, Ambrane aims to offer a reusable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional disposable batteries. The Reneo AA is priced at Rs 499, while the Reneo AAA carries a price tag of Rs 399. Both variants are available on Ambrane's official website, Amazon, and leading retail stores across India.
|Model
|Price
|Availability
|Reneo AA
|Rs 499
|Ambrane's official website | Amazon | Leading Retail Stores across India
|Reneo AAA
|Rs 399
Ambrane Reneo Range: Features and application
With the addition of a Type-C charging port, users can recharge the batteries using a standard Type-C cable, the same one used for most modern smartphones. This eliminates the need and burden to buy a dedicated charging dock for simply charging the batteries. They support a 10-minute emergency charge for quick top-ups, while a full recharge is completed in under one to two hours. The Reneo range is designed to work across a wide variety of everyday devices, including TV remotes, wireless mice, toys, trimmers, cameras, speakers, and gaming controllers.
Ambrane Reneo Range: Sustainability and Long-Term Value
Ambrane has positioned the Reneo batteries as a sustainable long-term investment for consumers. Each unit is designed to replace up to 100 conventional disposable batteries over its lifespan, significantly reducing battery waste and offering a more economical alternative to single-use cells.
In terms of safety, the batteries feature an inbuilt protection circuit that guards against overcharging, overcurrent, and short circuits. A leak-proof and non-flammable construction further ensures safe usage across household and personal devices.
Ashok Rajpal, Managing Director at Ambrane, on the launch of the Reneo Range of batteries, said “Charging and power solutions have always been at the core of what we do at Ambrane, and entering the rechargeable battery category was a natural extension of that journey. With Reneo AAA, we are bringing the convenience of Type-C charging to everyday batteries while also offering a smarter and more sustainable alternative to disposable cells.”