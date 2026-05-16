ETV Bharat / technology

Ambrane Launches India’s First AAA Type-C Rechargeable Batteries

Hyderabad: Ambrane has announced the launch of the Reneo AA and AAA Type-C rechargeable batteries in India. The company claims Reneo AAA to be the country's first AAA Type-C rechargeable batteries. With the introduction of the Reneo Range of Type-C rechargeable batteries, Ambrane aims to offer a reusable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional disposable batteries. The Reneo AA is priced at Rs 499, while the Reneo AAA carries a price tag of Rs 399. Both variants are available on Ambrane's official website, Amazon, and leading retail stores across India.

Model Price Availability Reneo AA Rs 499 Ambrane's official website | Amazon | Leading Retail Stores across India Reneo AAA Rs 399

Ambrane Reneo Range: Features and application

With the addition of a Type-C charging port, users can recharge the batteries using a standard Type-C cable, the same one used for most modern smartphones. This eliminates the need and burden to buy a dedicated charging dock for simply charging the batteries. They support a 10-minute emergency charge for quick top-ups, while a full recharge is completed in under one to two hours. The Reneo range is designed to work across a wide variety of everyday devices, including TV remotes, wireless mice, toys, trimmers, cameras, speakers, and gaming controllers.