ETV Bharat / technology

Ambani Rallies Young Engineers To Build AI For India As Reliance Intelligence Enters Next Phase

New Delhi: Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday placed the country's engineering talent at the centre of Jio's massive artificial intelligence push, calling on them to join forces to "build for India" as the Reliance Intelligence enters the next phase, of execution.

Asserting that India should not remain a mere consumer of AI built elsewhere, Ambani outlined Jio's next growth chapter that pivots heavily toward artificial intelligence.

"I firmly believe that India should not be a mere consumer of AI created elsewhere. It must become a creator, adopter, and global leader in AI," Ambani said while speaking at Reliance Industries' 49th AGM.

He noted that Reliance Intelligence announced last year aimed to build a profitable AI infrastructure, platform, and services business serving consumers, enterprises, and governments at scale.

"We set out with a clear vision, identified the focus areas, and began building the right partnerships with Google, Meta, and NVIDIA. Now, we are entering the next phase -- Execution," he said.

Jio delivered on its promise made a decade ago of providing broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere, and Reliance Intelligence is now promising AI to everyone, everywhere, he said.

"And we shall deliver on this promise too," he added.