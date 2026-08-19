AI Companies Are Buying And Destroying Antique Books; Here's Why
Amazon is purchasing antique books, scanning them, and then destroying them so that information contained in them can be used to train AI models.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Major evidence of the lengths AI companies can go to train their models has emerged, shocking the world.
According to reports, Amazon is purchasing antique, or rare, books, cutting them up, scanning them, and then destroying them so that the information contained within them can be used to train AI models. The news is part of a larger controversy that began a few months ago with the exposure of Anthropic's "Project Panama."
Significant evidence of Amazon's actions emerged from an investigation conducted by tech journalism outlet 404 Media. The outlet's reporter, Emmanuel Myberg, contacted a bookseller who suspected a large order was being sent to an AI company. With the seller's help, a small Apple AirTag was hidden in a bundle of approximately 1,000 books, and the entire shipment was tracked using the tracker.
The package initially arrived in Milwaukee from an airport in California. It then spent nearly two weeks at a distribution warehouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. From there, it was sent in a truck through Colorado and finally to Amazon's LAS8 facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Exclusive: A rare bookseller suspected his books were being bought by AI companies. He stuck an AirTag in a book and we tracked it to a secretive Amazon facility in Las Vegas where they scan and destroy books called VGT3:https://t.co/WXSo0zB6JF— Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) August 17, 2026
This is where a special team, called VGT3, operates, whose logo is a dinosaur holding an open book in its claws. According to employees who have worked there, their sole job is to cut the bindings of bundled books so that the pages can be scanned faster. This process completely destroys the original copy of the book.
What's interesting is that Amazon had previously denied engaging in such "destructive scanning," but the AirTag investigation has directly challenged the claim. When questioned, Amazon simply replied that it purchases books through commercial channels to improve products and services for its customers. Amazon's response makes no direct mention of training AI models.
Why target old books?
According to reports, recent months have seen an unusually high surge in sales of physical books published before 2022. This has led many booksellers to suspect the involvement of major tech companies. Indeed, AI companies are finding the internet increasingly scarce.
Meanwhile, books published in earlier times offer clean, well-edited content written by human beings, which is considered superior to AI-generated text. Furthermore, using pirated digital archives puts AI companies at risk of copyright lawsuits, while purchasing and using physical books online is considered a legally safer option.
‼️ BREAKING: Journalists hid an Airtag in a rare book shipment and confirmed Amazon to be one of the buyers behind the bulk orders destroying rare-books to feed their AI.— International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) August 17, 2026
They tracked it to Amazon's LAS8 warehouse in Las Vegas, home to VGT3 (see logo below), a scanning operation… pic.twitter.com/zOv4EkBHaE
In fact, under the "First-Sale Doctrine" of US copyright law, anyone who purchases a physical book has the right to use it as they wish, even destroy it (tearing it up or burning it). The court has also declared such scanning to be "transformative fair use." This explains why AI companies are likely using this practice to train their AI models, which is not considered legally illegal, despite the strong displeasure it has caused among writers, historians, and book lovers.
According to court documents, companies like Anthropic planned to scan 500,000 to 200,000 books in a single vendor contract, while various bulk orders range from 1,000 to 1 million books. Currently, there is no definitive data on the number of books destroyed by AI companies worldwide in the process of training their AI models. However, given the rapid growth in the number and capabilities of AI models worldwide, it is difficult to imagine the number of physical books being destroyed.
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