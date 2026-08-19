ETV Bharat / technology

AI Companies Are Buying And Destroying Antique Books; Here's Why

Hyderabad: Major evidence of the lengths AI companies can go to train their models has emerged, shocking the world.

According to reports, Amazon is purchasing antique, or rare, books, cutting them up, scanning them, and then destroying them so that the information contained within them can be used to train AI models. The news is part of a larger controversy that began a few months ago with the exposure of Anthropic's "Project Panama."

Significant evidence of Amazon's actions emerged from an investigation conducted by tech journalism outlet 404 Media. The outlet's reporter, Emmanuel Myberg, contacted a bookseller who suspected a large order was being sent to an AI company. With the seller's help, a small Apple AirTag was hidden in a bundle of approximately 1,000 books, and the entire shipment was tracked using the tracker.

The package initially arrived in Milwaukee from an airport in California. It then spent nearly two weeks at a distribution warehouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. From there, it was sent in a truck through Colorado and finally to Amazon's LAS8 facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is where a special team, called VGT3, operates, whose logo is a dinosaur holding an open book in its claws. According to employees who have worked there, their sole job is to cut the bindings of bundled books so that the pages can be scanned faster. This process completely destroys the original copy of the book.