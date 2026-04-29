ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Quick: AWS Announces Personal AI Assistant For Desktop That Works Across Apps, Tools, Data

Instead of sitting idle, waiting for a prompt, the Amazon Quick continuously runs in the background on the desktop, monitoring everything that happens across the system apps, information and data, and surfacing what needs attention. This allows it to become a proactive assistant, which can automatically remind you about a meeting and prepare any related briefing notes using the information it found across your apps.

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of Quick, a new personal AI assistant for the desktop that works across applications, tools, and data. It connects the work context scattered across the system, saving users from hunting for information at work and juggling dozens of spaces at once. However, it needs to be connected to everything.

Sharing everything with an AI to get an assistant is useful, but it also raises privacy questions. AWS claims that everything remains private, and Amazon Quick never uses the data to train someone else's model.

The Amazon Quick's desktop app lets users create a personalised experience by accessing their local files and apps, and learning from every session to understand how a user works and their workflows. Its ability to connect user data, apps, and tools spans across calendar, email, Google Workspace, Zoom, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Slack threads, Jira tickets, and more—creating live dashboards and polished presentations directly within Amazon Quick.

Amazon Quick: AWS Announces Personal AI Assistant For Desktop That Works Across Apps, Tools, Data (Amazon Web Services)

AWS believes that the Amazon Quick desktop app will enable a rapid evolution of AI in the workplace. Instead of just working within its own ecosystem, as most AI work assistants do, Quick lives on the system and is connected to everything. It can also pull information from a browser-based internal tool, analyse it with a local Python script, and perform required tasks. It can also automate browser-based workflows and connect to developer tools like Kiro CLI and Claude Code.

The following are some examples of what Amazon Quick can do: