Amazon Partners With Govt Departments To Support Artisans, Startups, Women Enterpreneurs In India
Amazon has partnered with MoMSME, GSV, and DPIIT to provide better market access to artisans, emerging startups, and women-led businesses in India.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: E-commerce platform Amazon announced that it will collaborate with multiple Indian government departments to support different groups of people, including traditional artisans, women-led enterprises, emerging startups, and research-driven innovation in India's logistics ecosystem. These partnerships aim to provide better market access, offer support, create opportunities, support India's development goals, and help the economy grow.
The e-commerce giant will partner with the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) under the Ministry of Railways.
“We are committed to working closely with these Government of India institutions to support artisans, entrepreneurs, and the evolving logistics ecosystem,” Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said. "These collaborations are opportunities to contribute to India’s long-term development goals while expanding access and opportunity for communities and businesses across the country.”
Amazon with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya
GSV is India’s only university that focuses on transportation and logistics. Under the partnership, Amazon will work with GSV on railway freight corridors and multimodal transport, technology-led logistics efficiency, and sustainability in logistics. The partnership will also include the publication of a report on warehousing opportunities and challenges in India, and support a dedicated research position at GSV.
Amazon with MoMSME
Under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, Amazon, along with MoMSME, will support traditional artisans and craftspeople, including blacksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, carpenters, and sculptors, whose skills are passed down through generations.
The e-commerce giant will bring these artisans onto its platform via the Karigar programme. It will enable them to sell handmade products, such as clothes, home decor, footwear, and jewellery online. Amazon’s Karigar programme will offer artisans and craftspeople digital and market access.
Amazon with DPIIT
Amazon has expanded its collaboration with DPIIT to support women-led businesses and emerging startups. Under this partnership, women entrepreneurs will be supported through the Saheli Accelerate programme, which will scale from 18 to 50 women-led businesses, with a sharper focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and deeper mentorship support.
The e-commerce giant will additionally offer prioritised onboarding and launch assistance to direct-to-customer startups by joining the Amazon.in marketplace.