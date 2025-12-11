ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Partners With Govt Departments To Support Artisans, Startups, Women Enterpreneurs In India

Under Amazon's Karigar programme, artisans and craftspeople will be able to sell handmade products, such as clothes, home decor, footwear, footwear, and jewellery online. ( Image Credit: AFP )

Hyderabad: E-commerce platform Amazon announced that it will collaborate with multiple Indian government departments to support different groups of people, including traditional artisans, women-led enterprises, emerging startups, and research-driven innovation in India's logistics ecosystem. These partnerships aim to provide better market access, offer support, create opportunities, support India's development goals, and help the economy grow.

The e-commerce giant will partner with the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) under the Ministry of Railways.

“We are committed to working closely with these Government of India institutions to support artisans, entrepreneurs, and the evolving logistics ecosystem,” Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India, said. "These collaborations are opportunities to contribute to India’s long-term development goals while expanding access and opportunity for communities and businesses across the country.”

Amazon with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya

GSV is India’s only university that focuses on transportation and logistics. Under the partnership, Amazon will work with GSV on railway freight corridors and multimodal transport, technology-led logistics efficiency, and sustainability in logistics. The partnership will also include the publication of a report on warehousing opportunities and challenges in India, and support a dedicated research position at GSV.

Amazon with MoMSME