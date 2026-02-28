Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank Fuel OpenAI's Growth, But What Do These Partnerships Actually Deliver?
OpenAI raised $110 billion from Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, expanding global AI partnerships and valuing the company at $730 billion.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has raised $110 billion in funding from Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, putting the technology company's pre-money valuation at $730 billion.
Amazon is leading the funding round, putting up $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months under preset conditions. Meanwhile, Nvidia and SoftBank will invest $30 billiion each. The company expects more financial investors to join as the funding round progresses.
"These partnerships expand our global reach, deepen our infrastructure, and strengthen our balance sheet so we can bring frontier AI to more people, more businesses, and more communities worldwide," OpenAI said in a blog post. The company expects these partnerships to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers.
We have raised a $110 billion round of funding from Amazon, NVIDIA, and SoftBank.— Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2026
"We are grateful for the support from our partners, and have a lot of work to do to bring you the tools you deserve," OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said.
“We’re pushing the frontier across infrastructure, research, and products to make AI more capable, reliable, and broadly useful. SoftBank, Nvidia, and Amazon are long-term partners who share our ambition to turn real scientific progress into systems that deliver meaningful benefits for people at global scale. Building AI that works for everyone will require deep collaboration across the stack, and we’re excited to do this together," Altman added.
OpenAI x Amazon Partnership
As part of OpenAI and Amazon's multi-year strategic partnership, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI will co-create a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI models, available on Amazon Bedrock for AWS customers to build generative AI applications and agents at production scale.
Additionally, AWS will be the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, which enables organisations to build, deploy, and manage teams of AI agents.
The ChatGPT maker will consume 2 gigawatts (GW) of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure to support demand for Stateful Runtime Environment, Frontier, and other advanced workloads.
OpenAI and Amazon will also develop customised models available to power Amazon’s customer-facing applications.
OpenAI x Nvidia Partnership
OpenAI and Nvidia are long-term collaborators, and the new funding expands this partnership, including the use of 3 GW of dedicated inference capacity and 2 GW of training on Vera Rubin systems. This builds on Hopper and Blackwell systems already deployed across Microsoft, OCI, and CoreWeave.
OpenAI says that this capital and infrastructure expansion enhances its ability to train and deploy frontier models at a global scale.
"Nvidia has long been one of our most important partners, and their chips are the foundation of AI computing. We are grateful for their continued trust in us and excited to run their systems in AWS. Their upcoming generations should be great," Sam Altman said.
OpenAI x SoftBank Partnership
SoftBank has been a major investor in OpenAI. Through the additional investment, Masayoshi Son, Chairman & CEO of SoftBank Group Corp, expects to accelerate OpenAI’s research and ecosystem expansion, while advancing their own ASI strategy.
"SoftBank is an incredible and high-conviction partner," Sam Altman said. "We are excited to welcome them again as a major investor, and to do much more across their ecosystem."
OpenAI x Microsoft: A partnership since 2019 remains 'strong'
Notably, OpenAI and Microsoft have released a joint statement, noting that new funding and partnerships for the AI firm don't change the terms of Microsoft and OpenAI's relationship, confirming that Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider of "stateless" OpenAI APIs. “The partnership remains strong and central,” they said.
We continue to have a great relationship with Microsoft. Our stateless API will remain exclusive to Azure, and we will build out much more capacity with them.— Sam Altman (@sama) February 27, 2026