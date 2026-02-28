ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank Fuel OpenAI's Growth, But What Do These Partnerships Actually Deliver?

OpenAI Lands $110B Backing — How Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank Plan to Shape AI’s Next Chapter ( ETV Bharat via OpenAI )

Hyderabad: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has raised $110 billion in funding from Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, putting the technology company's pre-money valuation at $730 billion.

Amazon is leading the funding round, putting up $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months under preset conditions. Meanwhile, Nvidia and SoftBank will invest $30 billiion each. The company expects more financial investors to join as the funding round progresses.

"These partnerships expand our global reach, deepen our infrastructure, and strengthen our balance sheet so we can bring frontier AI to more people, more businesses, and more communities worldwide," OpenAI said in a blog post. The company expects these partnerships to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers.

"We are grateful for the support from our partners, and have a lot of work to do to bring you the tools you deserve," OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said.

“We’re pushing the frontier across infrastructure, research, and products to make AI more capable, reliable, and broadly useful. SoftBank, Nvidia, and Amazon are long-term partners who share our ambition to turn real scientific progress into systems that deliver meaningful benefits for people at global scale. Building AI that works for everyone will require deep collaboration across the stack, and we’re excited to do this together," Altman added.

OpenAI x Amazon Partnership

As part of OpenAI and Amazon's multi-year strategic partnership, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OpenAI will co-create a Stateful Runtime Environment powered by OpenAI models, available on Amazon Bedrock for AWS customers to build generative AI applications and agents at production scale.

Additionally, AWS will be the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI Frontier, which enables organisations to build, deploy, and manage teams of AI agents.

The ChatGPT maker will consume 2 gigawatts (GW) of Trainium capacity through AWS infrastructure to support demand for Stateful Runtime Environment, Frontier, and other advanced workloads.