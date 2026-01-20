Amazon Launches New Echo Show 11 And Echo Show 8 In India, Hints At Alexa+ Availability Soon
The Echo Show 11 is priced at Rs 26,999, whereas the fourth-gen Echo Show 8 costs Rs 23,999. Both are compatible with Alexa+.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has announced the arrival of its new Echo Show 11 and fourth-generation Echo Show 8 smart displays in India. These devices were launched in the US in October 2025 at an Amazon event in New York, where the company announced several other devices, including a new Kindle Scribe, a more powerful Ring doorbell, Echo Dot Max, and Echo Studio.
Powered by Alexa and Omnisense technology, these devices combine screens, sound, and sensors in a new and sleek design, enabling automated routines based on presence, motion, and temperature detection.
The Echo Show 11 features an 11-inch Full HD resolution display and costs Rs 26,999. The Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch HD resolution display and costs Rs 23,999.
Both devices arrive in Graphite and Glacier White colour options, and are available to buy on Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores of Reliance Digital and Croma.
Amazon says that new Echo Show smart displays are designed to be compatible with Alexa+, once it is available in India—hinting at its upcoming arrival in the country. Amazon revamped its voice assistant with artificial intelligence in March last year to introduce Alexa+, which is accessible via a new mobile app and a browser-based interface at Alexa.com in addition to Echo devices.
Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 Specifications and Features
- Displays: Echo Show 11 has an 11-inch Full HD screen; Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch HD screen—both with edge-to-edge glass and thin bezels.
- Audio: New front-firing stereo speakers and custom woofers, which claim to deliver spatial audio with deep bass and crisp vocals.
- Omnisense Sensor Platform: Uses motion, presence, temperature, and other signals to automate smart home routines, such as turning on lights or adjusting AC.
- AZ3 Pro Chip: Custom silicon for faster performance and ambient AI experiences.
- Camera: 13MP camera with auto-framing and noise reduction for clear video calls.
- Smart Home Control: Manage routines, devices, and security feeds (up to 4 cameras) via voice or touch.
- Entertainment: Streaming options include Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Audible, and more.
- Privacy: Includes mic/camera controls, voice recording management, and access to the Alexa Privacy Hub.