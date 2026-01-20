ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Launches New Echo Show 11 And Echo Show 8 In India, Hints At Alexa+ Availability Soon

The new Echo Show devices from Amazon feature a new and sleek design ( Image Credits: Amazon )

Hyderabad: Amazon has announced the arrival of its new Echo Show 11 and fourth-generation Echo Show 8 smart displays in India. These devices were launched in the US in October 2025 at an Amazon event in New York, where the company announced several other devices, including a new Kindle Scribe, a more powerful Ring doorbell, Echo Dot Max, and Echo Studio.

Powered by Alexa and Omnisense technology, these devices combine screens, sound, and sensors in a new and sleek design, enabling automated routines based on presence, motion, and temperature detection.

The Echo Show 11 features an 11-inch Full HD resolution display and costs Rs 26,999. The Echo Show 8 features an 8.7-inch HD resolution display and costs Rs 23,999.