Amazon Studios Announces Two New Tomb Raider Titles At The Game Awards 2025: Everything To Know
The Tomb Raider: Catalyst and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis games will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam for PC.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon Games Studios has announced two new Tomb Raider titles, including Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Both games are slated to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam for PC.
The Legacy of Atlantis is a modern reimaging of the 1996 classic Tomb Raider and is scheduled to launch in 2026. Meanwhile, the Catalyst embarks on a new story across Northern India and is set to be launched in 2027. Both game titles were announced at The Game Awards 2025.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - What to expect?
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is developed in a partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog studios. This game is a new version of Lara Croft’s genre-defining first adventure for modern audiences. It features impressive visuals, which are powered by Unreal Engine 5. The new game includes updated gameplay and new surprises, while retaining its original feel.
In Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, players can use Croft’s intelligence and athletic skills to explore ancient and forgotten places. Players will travel through dangerous environments, solve tricky puzzles, avoid deadly traps, and fight against wild creatures. The main objective of the game is to find all the pieces of the Scion, a powerful ancient artefact.
Tomb Raider: Catalyst - What to expect?
Tomb Raider: Catalyst has been developed by Crystal Dynamics since 2022. This game marks a bold new direction for the Tomb Raider series as Lara Croft sets out on an all-new adventure across Northern India. It is powered by Unreal Engine 5, and players will experience the largest game in the Tomb Raider series.
In the game, players will take the role of Croft to uncover recently unearthed secrets and the mysterious forces that protect them, as the ancient world dramatically collides with the present. Amazon Games Studios highlights that Tomb Raider: Catalyst is a new adventure game featuring the return of the charismatic, self-assured, formidable Lara Croft that made her a lasting global icon.
Alix Wilton Regan
Alix Wilton Regan will voice Lara Croft in both upcoming Tomb Raider titles. Wilton is known for her performances in game titles like Dragon Age: Inquisition, Cyberpunk 2077, and Mass Effect 3. Her dynamic portrayal of Lara Croft is expected to bring a fresh spirit and depth to gaming’s most iconic heroine.