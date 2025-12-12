ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Studios Announces Two New Tomb Raider Titles At The Game Awards 2025: Everything To Know

Legacy of Atlantis arrives in 2026, whereas Catalyst will be released in 2027 ( Amazon Studios )

Hyderabad: Amazon Games Studios has announced two new Tomb Raider titles, including Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Both games are slated to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Steam for PC.

The Legacy of Atlantis is a modern reimaging of the 1996 classic Tomb Raider and is scheduled to launch in 2026. Meanwhile, the Catalyst embarks on a new story across Northern India and is set to be launched in 2027. Both game titles were announced at The Game Awards 2025.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis - What to expect?

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is developed in a partnership between Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog studios. This game is a new version of Lara Croft’s genre-defining first adventure for modern audiences. It features impressive visuals, which are powered by Unreal Engine 5. The new game includes updated gameplay and new surprises, while retaining its original feel.