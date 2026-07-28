ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Files FCC Plan For 5,105-Satellite Network To Deliver Internet Directly To Phones

The satellites will be deployed in five orbital shells, have a lifetime of 6 to 8 years, and service could begin in 2028. ( Image Credit: Amazon )

Hyderabad: Amazon has filed an application with the United States (US) Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy a vast network of 5,105 satellites in low-Earth orbit, aimed at delivering internet connectivity directly to smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices without the need for terrestrial network coverage.

The project is named Amazon Leo Direct-to-Device (D2D) System, which was formally filed with the regulator on July 24, 2026.

According to the filing, the satellites will use the 0.6 GHz and 2.4 GHz spectrum bands currently allocated to Globalstar. It is worth noting that this company signed an agreement with Amazon to be acquired for approximately $11.57 billion. The deal was done in April this year, which is expected to be completed by 2027.

Moreover, Amazon is also seeking permission to use additional spectrum in the 1.5 and 1.6 GHz bands outside the United States (US).

How the satellite network will be setup?

The satellites will be placed in five different layers, at heights of 510, 540, 560, 570 and 580 kilometres above the Earth. Amazon's paperwork actually leaves room for more than 11,000 satellites, but the company has confirmed it will not launch more than 5,105 in total. Some frequencies will be used just to control and track the satellites. Reports suggest the service could start as early as 2028.