Amazon Files FCC Plan For 5,105-Satellite Network To Deliver Internet Directly To Phones
Amazon has filed FCC plans for 5,105 satellites to deliver internet directly to smartphones, using spectrum from its Globalstar acquisition.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has filed an application with the United States (US) Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy a vast network of 5,105 satellites in low-Earth orbit, aimed at delivering internet connectivity directly to smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices without the need for terrestrial network coverage.
The project is named Amazon Leo Direct-to-Device (D2D) System, which was formally filed with the regulator on July 24, 2026.
According to the filing, the satellites will use the 0.6 GHz and 2.4 GHz spectrum bands currently allocated to Globalstar. It is worth noting that this company signed an agreement with Amazon to be acquired for approximately $11.57 billion. The deal was done in April this year, which is expected to be completed by 2027.
Moreover, Amazon is also seeking permission to use additional spectrum in the 1.5 and 1.6 GHz bands outside the United States (US).
Following our agreement to acquire @Globalstar, we've filed with the @FCC to deploy the Leo D2D System—up to 5,105 new satellites that will bring voice, data, messaging, and emergency services directly to compatible mobile devices. The new system is a core part of our long-term… pic.twitter.com/Zl3q0KekQC— Amazon Leo (@AmazonLeo) July 27, 2026
How the satellite network will be setup?
The satellites will be placed in five different layers, at heights of 510, 540, 560, 570 and 580 kilometres above the Earth. Amazon's paperwork actually leaves room for more than 11,000 satellites, but the company has confirmed it will not launch more than 5,105 in total. Some frequencies will be used just to control and track the satellites. Reports suggest the service could start as early as 2028.
How long will the satellites last?
Amazon is yet to shared many technical details, but says each satellite will last six to eight years. They will first be sent into a lower "parking" orbit, then pushed up to their working height using onboard engines. Once they've reached the end of their life, they will be brought down to a lower altitude, where they will burn up and fall out of orbit on their own within about two months.
What the service will offer?
Amazon said the D2D system will support mobile data, text messaging, emergency communication, in-vehicle connectivity and IoT applications, particularly in regions lacking terrestrial network coverage.
The new system is designed to work alongside Amazon's existing broadband satellite constellation, Amazon LEO, as well as Globalstar's current satellites. Amazon said it will intelligently manage traffic between its Leo systems and the new D2D satellites, while also integrating with the HIBLEO and C-3 systems acquired from Globalstar, together forming a satellite architecture capable of supporting a wide range of connected devices.
In April 2026, the FCC had already confirmed that Globalstar and another company, Iridium, have rights to their satellite frequencies, which stopped other firms, including SpaceX, from trying to use them. Amazon says its new plan fits within those rules. Meanwhile, rival Rocket Lab announced on June 29 that it plans to buy Iridium for $8 billion.
Rocket Lab's boss, Peter Beck, said the company wants to use Iridium's satellite frequencies for new services too, though he is yet to given further details, showing that competition for satellite internet is heating up.