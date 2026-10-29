Amazon Launches Five New Alexa Devices - From A Smarter Echo Dot To A Giant 16-Inch Smart Display
Amazon has unveiled five new Alexa-powered devices for the home, including an upgraded Echo Dot, a smart clock, a photo frame, and more.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has announced five new Alexa-powered devices, all designed for the moments when people use their smart speakers and displays the most. The new lineup includes an updated Echo Dot, a premium Echo Studio with a built-in camera, a bedside smart clock, a photo frame with built-in Alexa, and a larger, more powerful Echo Show 16.
According to Amazon, hundreds of millions of customers are already using its new Alexa experiences, with people talking to Alexa two to three times more than before and asking it to carry out increasingly complex tasks.
|Device
|Price
|Echo Dot
|$99.99
|Echo Studio with Home Camera
|$249.99
|Echo Time
|$199.99
|Alexa Photo Frame
|Not yet announced
|Echo Show 16
|starts at $499.99
Echo Dot
Amazon says the new Echo Dot remains compact but packs in more than ever before. For the first time, it includes a built-in smart home hub, allowing it to connect directly to thousands of compatible devices, such as lights, locks, and thermostats, straight out of the box.
It also features a built-in eero Wi-Fi extender that can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing home network. At its core is Amazon's custom AZ3 chipset, which includes a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerator for sharper voice detection and better background noise filtering.
Sound quality has also improved, with 50 per cent more bass than its predecessor. The new Echo Dot is available for $99.99, with a children's edition priced at $109.99, including a year of Amazon Kids+ subscription.
Echo Studio with Home Camera
Amazon says the Echo Studio has long been its best-sounding speaker. The new version with a built-in home camera adds a layer of visual awareness that makes Alexa more useful around the house.
The tech giant notes that a future update will also allow Echo Studio to pair with compatible Fire TV sets for video calling on a television screen.
The standard Echo Studio remains at $219.99, while the new model with Home Camera is priced at $249.99.
Echo Time
Echo Time is a smart alarm clock and speaker built for the bedside table. It features a customisable display with hundreds of clock face options, and a camera-free design.
Its standout feature is sleep sensing technology, powered by Omnisense, which detects when users are in a lighter stage of sleep and can wake them within a 10- to 60-minute window of their set alarm, no wearable device required.
The company says as users' alarm approaches, the display slowly brightens to simulate a natural sunrise. Echo Time has also earned the National Sleep Foundation's SleepMark for meeting evidence-based sleep standards. It is priced at $199.99.
Alexa Photo Frame
Amazon notes that most photos taken on a phone never make it off the screen. The company aims to change that using the Alexa Photo Frame. It features built-in Alexa and connects to Amazon Photos to automatically display users' photos as new ones are taken.
Alexa intelligently chooses the best shots — prioritising smiling faces and skipping screenshots — and displays them on a 10-inch anti-glare touchscreen. Users can also ask Alexa to show photos of a specific person, pet, or trip. Prices of the Alexa Photo Frame are yet to be announced.
Echo Show 16
The tech giant states that the all-new Echo Show 16 is its most advanced smart display to date. It features a 16-inch high-definition screen that is nearly 40 per cent thinner than before and offers 10 per cent more viewing area. It also runs 20 per cent faster than its predecessor.
A new Nanomatte screen option is also available, which cuts display glare by more than 90 per cent without sacrificing colour or sharpness.
The Echo Show 16 can function as a family organiser, a digital photo frame, or a smart home dashboard using the new Alexa Home Map — an interactive layout showing every connected device in users' homes.
It also includes the full Fire TV experience, the widest camera field of view ever seen on the Echo Show, auto-framing for video calls, and night vision for round-the-clock monitoring. The Echo Show 16 starts at $499.99 and is available to pre-order, with $100 off for early buyers.
Amazon Alexa
Amazon says every device in the new lineup runs the most recent version of Alexa, which now holds more natural conversations, reasons more deeply, asks clarifying questions, and handles complex, multi-step requests more reliably. On screen-based devices, conversations are displayed visually, with content generated in real-time. Alexa also organises conversations into Cards, making it easy to pick up where users have left off across any device or surface.