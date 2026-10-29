ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Launches Five New Alexa Devices - From A Smarter Echo Dot To A Giant 16-Inch Smart Display

Amazon says all the five devices run Alexa's latest version. ( Image Credit: Amazon )

Hyderabad: Amazon has announced five new Alexa-powered devices, all designed for the moments when people use their smart speakers and displays the most. The new lineup includes an updated Echo Dot, a premium Echo Studio with a built-in camera, a bedside smart clock, a photo frame with built-in Alexa, and a larger, more powerful Echo Show 16.

According to Amazon, hundreds of millions of customers are already using its new Alexa experiences, with people talking to Alexa two to three times more than before and asking it to carry out increasingly complex tasks.

Device Price Echo Dot $99.99 Echo Studio with Home Camera $249.99 Echo Time $199.99 Alexa Photo Frame Not yet announced Echo Show 16 starts at $499.99 Echo Dot Amazon says the new Echo Dot remains compact but packs in more than ever before. For the first time, it includes a built-in smart home hub, allowing it to connect directly to thousands of compatible devices, such as lights, locks, and thermostats, straight out of the box. Echo Dot (Image Credit: Amazon) It also features a built-in eero Wi-Fi extender that can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing home network. At its core is Amazon's custom AZ3 chipset, which includes a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerator for sharper voice detection and better background noise filtering. Sound quality has also improved, with 50 per cent more bass than its predecessor. The new Echo Dot is available for $99.99, with a children's edition priced at $109.99, including a year of Amazon Kids+ subscription. Echo Studio with Home Camera Amazon says the Echo Studio has long been its best-sounding speaker. The new version with a built-in home camera adds a layer of visual awareness that makes Alexa more useful around the house. The tech giant notes that a future update will also allow Echo Studio to pair with compatible Fire TV sets for video calling on a television screen. Echo Studio with Home Camera (Image Credit: Amazon) The standard Echo Studio remains at $219.99, while the new model with Home Camera is priced at $249.99. Echo Time Echo Time is a smart alarm clock and speaker built for the bedside table. It features a customisable display with hundreds of clock face options, and a camera-free design.