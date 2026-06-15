ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Discloses 9 Billion Litres Of Data Centre Water Use In 2025, Claims Industry-Leading Efficiency

Hyderabad: Amazon has disclosed for the first time that its global data centre operations consumed approximately 2.5 billion gallons or more than 9 billion litres of water in 2025. The announcement comes as data centre operators face growing scrutiny over the environmental impact of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with the company simultaneously positioning itself as the most water-efficient major cloud provider in the world.

The figures were published in a company blog post, in which Amazon reported that water use at the sites it directly owns and operates fell by two per cent compared to 2024 levels, even as the overall scale of its data centre footprint continued to expand.

Water used by AI companies to cool their data centres. (Image Credit: Amazon)

How Amazon compares to rivals

Amazon shared a comparative chart in the same blog post, claiming its data centres used just 0.12 litres of water per kilowatt-hour (L/kWh) of electricity in 2025, the lowest figure among major cloud operators including Microsoft, Google, and Meta.

However, the comparison has drawn scrutiny. Amazon's figures cover its entire operations, whereas Google's figures cited in the chart reportedly reflect water consumption only at its Gemini AI data centres, workloads that typically consume significantly more water owing to the high-power GPUs involved. Tech outlet reports have also noted that Amazon's disclosed figures exclude water used during the construction of new data centre facilities, as well as water consumed by the power plants supplying electricity to those sites.