Amazon Launches Bee Frontier And Bee Eclipse, Two New AI Devices That Remember Your Conversations
Amazon has launched two new Bee AI devices, a wristband and a phone attachment, that turn conversations into summaries and to-dos, with Alexa+.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has launched two new personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices under its Bee brand: Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse.
Both devices are designed to remember the details of users' conversations and turn them into summaries, reminders, and to-do lists. Bee Frontier is on sale now, while Bee Eclipse will follow soon.
Amazon says the idea is simple. As people's days are full of important details, but it is hard to hold on to all of them while staying present. Bee listens, picks out what matters, and helps users remember it later.
The company says Bee Pioneer, the first Bee device. was one of the early personal AI products to offers more than plain audio transcription.
Meet Bee, a wearable that remembers so you don't have to—and you're always in control. No stored audio. Only you see your data. Connected to Alexa+ and https://t.co/2HYJZL1AKM, so the details are there when you need them. Take a look at the newest devices in the Bee family. ⬇️— Amazon (@amazon) October 15, 2026
Price and availability
The Bee Frontier is priced at $74.99. It is offered in Onyx, Lavender, and Sage colours.
The Bee Eclipse costs $99.99, and comes in Silver, Midnight, Honey, and Blush shades.
The Frontier is available for sale via Amazon's official website. While the Eclipse's availability will be announced soon.
Amazon says all Bee users receive conversation summaries, recaps, and 14-day memory at no-extra cost.
Along with this, the tech giant also provides an optional Bee Pro subscription at $11.99 a month for both Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse. The plan adds unlimited recent summaries, links to Alexa+ and Amazon.com, third-party app links, suggested to-dos, daily memories, a personal chat assistant, conversation templates, and the desktop app. New customers get 30 days of Bee Pro free.
Bee Frontier
Bee Frontier can be worn on the wrist or clipped to clothes, similar to Humane Inc.'s AI Pin. The device is light and has a soft silicone band made for all-day comfort.
It has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. Users can charge the device via USB Type-C port on it. The Frontier has a battery life of up to seven days. It has two microphones with noise filtering, so it can pick up what matters even in a busy restaurant or open office. Amazon says it is made for people on the go, whether they want to recall a meeting, a coffee plan or a reminder to buy dish soap.
Bee Eclipse
Bee Eclipse is a new option for those who do not want a wearable, It is slim, light, and about the size of a credit card. It sticks magnetically to the back of the phone. Battery life lasts more than 21 days on a single charge.
It works like Bee Frontier. For instance, if a user plans a holiday on a call with family. Bee Eclipse can note arrival times and favourite restaurants so nothing is missed. Users are asked to get permission from call participants each time a recording begins.
How Bee works?
Once switched on, Bee collects context from your conversations and from linked apps. Users can read summaries in the Bee mobile app or in a new desktop app. There are templates for things like lectures, care plans, and brainstorming sessions. Bee also spots themes that come up again and again, and suggests goals and actions.
It can link to apps such as Gmail, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook. After a call or meeting, it can list action items, draft follow-up emails or create calendar invites. It can also connect to Apple HealthKit and to users' photos.
https://t.co/B16GlXyUnq— Amazon (@amazon) October 15, 2026
New links to Alexa+ and Amazon.com
Bee can now connect to Alexa+. This lets users ask ALEXA+ for a meeting summary or to-dos without picking up their phones. Alexa uses voiceID to recognise users voice, so their Bee Information is given only to them.
Linking Bee to Amazon.com brings more personal shopping tips. Items that users mention in conversation may appear as suggestions on the Amazon homepage and in the Bee apps.
Privacy
Amazon says privacy has been part of Bee's design from the start. Both devices use Bee Private Compute, a secure and separate system where, Amazon says, nobody can access their data, including the company itself.
Amazon says audio is never stored. It is turned into insights in real time, then deleted. Transcripts are encrypted with keys that only users device creates and controls.
The tech giant says a single button press switches both devices on or off, and a light shows when it is active. Users can delete their transcripts and summaries at anytime.