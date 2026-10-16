ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Launches Bee Frontier And Bee Eclipse, Two New AI Devices That Remember Your Conversations

Hyderabad: Amazon has launched two new personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices under its Bee brand: Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse.

Both devices are designed to remember the details of users' conversations and turn them into summaries, reminders, and to-do lists. Bee Frontier is on sale now, while Bee Eclipse will follow soon.

Amazon says the idea is simple. As people's days are full of important details, but it is hard to hold on to all of them while staying present. Bee listens, picks out what matters, and helps users remember it later.

The company says Bee Pioneer, the first Bee device. was one of the early personal AI products to offers more than plain audio transcription.

Price and availability

The Bee Frontier is priced at $74.99. It is offered in Onyx, Lavender, and Sage colours.

The Bee Eclipse costs $99.99, and comes in Silver, Midnight, Honey, and Blush shades.

The Frontier is available for sale via Amazon's official website. While the Eclipse's availability will be announced soon.

Amazon says all Bee users receive conversation summaries, recaps, and 14-day memory at no-extra cost.

Along with this, the tech giant also provides an optional Bee Pro subscription at $11.99 a month for both Bee Frontier and Bee Eclipse. The plan adds unlimited recent summaries, links to Alexa+ and Amazon.com, third-party app links, suggested to-dos, daily memories, a personal chat assistant, conversation templates, and the desktop app. New customers get 30 days of Bee Pro free.

Bee Frontier (left) and Bee Eclipse (right) (Image Credit: Amazon)

Bee Frontier

Bee Frontier can be worn on the wrist or clipped to clothes, similar to Humane Inc.'s AI Pin. The device is light and has a soft silicone band made for all-day comfort.

It has an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. Users can charge the device via USB Type-C port on it. The Frontier has a battery life of up to seven days. It has two microphones with noise filtering, so it can pick up what matters even in a busy restaurant or open office. Amazon says it is made for people on the go, whether they want to recall a meeting, a coffee plan or a reminder to buy dish soap.