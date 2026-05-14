ETV Bharat / technology

Alternative To Lithium-Ion? Researchers Advance Safer, Affordable Aluminium-Ion Batteries

Bengaluru: A team of researchers in Bengaluru has developed a new composite material that could make aluminium-ion batteries more stable, safer, longer-lasting, sustainable, and affordable for future large-scale energy storage applications.

Aluminium-ion batteries have long been seen as a promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries because aluminium is abundant, inexpensive, can store more charge per atom than lithium, and is safer to handle. However, their commercial potential has been limited by the rapid degradation of cathode materials during repeated charging and discharging.

To address this, a research team led by Kavita Pandey at the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, collaborated with researchers from the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence in Delhi. The collaborating team provided the theoretical framework for the study.

The researchers used MXene — a family of ultra-thin, highly conductive two-dimensional materials made from transition metal carbides or nitrides — to improve the performance of aluminium-ion batteries.

The study found that the MXene-based composite enhanced both the storage capacity and long-term cycling stability of the batteries, resulting in better battery life. Researchers identified vanadium dissolution as a major cause of battery degradation, which the MXene composite helped suppress, thereby improving the durability and overall performance of the battery.

Cathode Degradation Remains the Biggest Challenge

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Pandey explained that the key scientific challenge in aluminium-ion batteries is cathode degradation. An aluminium-ion battery mainly consists of an anode, cathode, separator, and electrolyte. In most existing systems, the electrolyte is water-based, or aqueous, which causes the cathode material to gradually dissolve during repeated charge and discharge cycles, reducing battery life and stability.

Problem vs Solution Challenge in Aluminium-Ion Batteries What Researchers Did Cathode material degrades quickly Added MXene composite to stabilise the cathode Vanadium dissolves into the electrolyte MXene reduced dissolution significantly The battery loses capacity over time Improved long-term cycling stability Structural cracking during charging MXene acted as a conductive scaffold Limited commercial viability Improved durability and safety for future applications

Talking about the battery life and long-term reliability, Pandey said that during every charge and discharge cycle in an aluminium-ion battery, aluminium ions move back and forth between the anode and cathode. For the battery to function efficiently over long periods, both the cathode and anode materials must remain structurally stable throughout these cycles. However, in vanadium-based cathodes, part of the vanadium gradually dissolves and leaches into the electrolyte during repeated cycling. This weakens the structural integrity of the cathode material over time, leading to a steady decline in battery performance and lifespan. Eventually, the cathode structure breaks down completely, causing the battery to fail.

Aqueous aluminium-ion battery device in different form factors (Photo Credit: Kavita Pandey)

Preventing this dissolution of vanadium in the electrolyte, she stressed, is one of the most critical challenges in improving the long-term stability and durability of aqueous aluminium-ion batteries.

To address this, the team combined vanadium oxide — a widely used cathode material known for its high theoretical capacity but poor cycling stability — with MXene, a highly conductive ultra-thin two-dimensional material. MXene acts as a conductive scaffold, helping stabilise the cathode structure while enabling smoother movement of electrons and aluminium ions. This significantly improved the battery’s stability and durability by reducing structural cracking and limiting material dissolution during repeated charge-discharge cycles. Pandey said the team selected the system to harness vanadium oxide’s high energy-storage potential while using MXene to overcome its short life cycle and enhance long-term performance.

Study Results at a Glance Parameter Conventional Cathode MXene-Based Cathode Vanadium Dissolution 28.3 ppm 5.4 ppm Structural Stability Lower Higher Long-Term Durability Weak Improved Charge-Discharge Reliability Moderate Stronger Cycle Retention Faster degradation 59% after 500 cycles

Tests showed that the new material reduced vanadium dissolution into the electrolyte by more than fourfold compared with conventional cathodes. The study found that vanadium dissolution dropped sharply to 5.4 ppm from 28.3 ppm in conventional vanadium oxide cathodes. The battery retained more than 73 per cent of its original capacity after 100 charge-discharge cycles and around 59 per cent after 500 cycles.

Aluminium-Ion vs Lithium-Ion Batteries