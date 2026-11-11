ETV Bharat / technology

AlphaProof Code: Inside The AI Breakthrough That Proved Signal And WhatsApp's Encryption Works

Hyderabad: Google DeepMind researchers have formally verified the protection provided by Signal Protocol . This open-source cryptographic protocol provides end-to-end encryption for instant messaging and voice calls in apps like Signal, WhatsApp, and Google Messages.

The researchers built a new agentic framework called AlphaProof Code for formal verification, guiding AI agents to mathematically prove key security properties of the actual code underlying the protocol.

In AlphaProof Code, AI agents help users write a specification, then autonomously prove that the implementation meets it. Every proof is checked by Lean to verify the agents' work. (Image Credits: Google DeepMind)

AlphaProof Code is a multi-LLM agentic framework that splits the work of formal verification. In a technical paper , Google DeepMind explained the process:

"Our work marks the first time AI has been used to formally verify a widely deployed cryptographic protocol at this depth. It's also the first time the implementation of a widely deployed protocol like this has been formally verified by any method, with or without AI," said Google DeepMind researchers Pushmeet Kohli and Swarat Chaudhuri.

Formal verification is the highest standard of security assurance, as it mathematically proves that a code runs correctly without flaws. However, it is not easy to pull-off considering it is a difficult and labour-intensive work. This is why researchers combined human expertise with AI agents for their breakthrough.

The researchers said that instead of stopping at the design level, their AI agents proved that the compiled code fulfilled the key security properties—such as keeping messages protected before and after a device is temporarily compromised—down to the exact code running on devices.

"Because real-world vulnerabilities often hide in the gap between design and implementation, bridging this gap makes these proofs vastly more complex," the researchers said. "Even at this complexity, our verification process took just four weeks—a task that historically takes expert teams years—proving that Signal's core cryptographic code delivers the security protections our experts specified.

The researchers also utilised a technique to confirm that AlphaProof Code can tell correct code from buggy code. They reintroduced two real, previously fixed bugs into an isolated version of Signal's code. In both cases, the system produced a machine-checked proof that the buggy version was insecure.

Ehren Kret, Chief Technology Officer of Signal, responded to the verification of the Signal Protocol. He highlighted that while prior formal verification focused on smaller portions of the code, Google DeepMind's approach enabled significant expansion.

“Using AI agents to translate live code into valid Lean theorems is a major breakthrough. As AI-driven security threats grow, rigorously verifying the Signal protocol implementation gives us even greater confidence in our code's privacy guarantees," he added.

Google DeepMind researchers believe that verifying Signal's core cryptography lays the groundwork to secure other vital systems, ranging from medical device firmware to power grid software. Paired with automated defence agents, formal verification can also help counter the speed and scale of modern cyber threats to create software with mathematical proof that its protections work, they said.