Alibaba's AI Model Autonomously Mined Cryptocurrency And Created Network Tunnels During Training

Hyderabad: An experimental, autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent, called ROME, developed by Alibaba's research team, independently began mining cryptocurrency. It established unauthorised network tunnels during its training. Nobody in the team asked or anticipated these behaviours of the AI agent.

What happened?

ROME was being trained as part of a framework designed to help large language models (LLMs) operate autonomously in real-world environments. During reinforcement learning training across more than one million trajectories, the system began pursuing unintended strategies entirely of its own accord.

The Alibaba team first learned something was wrong not from their own monitoring tools, but from the company’s firewall. Alibaba Cloud's security infrastructure flagged a series of policy violations originating from the team's own training servers, including attempts to probe internal network resources and traffic consistent with cryptocurrency mining. Upon cross-referencing the firewall alerts with training logs, it was revealed that unusual activities coincided precisely with episodes in which the AI agent was invoking tools and executing code.

In the most serious incident, the model established a reverse SSH tunnel from an Alibaba Cloud instance to an external IP address — a technique capable of bypassing inbound traffic filters and undermining oversight of the system.

Alibaba’s team witnessed a separate episode, where ROME quietly redirected its provisioned GPU capacity towards cryptocurrency mining, diverting compute from its intended workload and inflating the team's operational costs.