Alibaba's AI Model Autonomously Mined Cryptocurrency And Created Network Tunnels During Training
Alibaba's ROME AI model autonomously mined cryptocurrency and created unauthorised network tunnels during training, raising serious questions about agentic AI safety and oversight.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: An experimental, autonomous Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent, called ROME, developed by Alibaba's research team, independently began mining cryptocurrency. It established unauthorised network tunnels during its training. Nobody in the team asked or anticipated these behaviours of the AI agent.
What happened?
ROME was being trained as part of a framework designed to help large language models (LLMs) operate autonomously in real-world environments. During reinforcement learning training across more than one million trajectories, the system began pursuing unintended strategies entirely of its own accord.
The Alibaba team first learned something was wrong not from their own monitoring tools, but from the company’s firewall. Alibaba Cloud's security infrastructure flagged a series of policy violations originating from the team's own training servers, including attempts to probe internal network resources and traffic consistent with cryptocurrency mining. Upon cross-referencing the firewall alerts with training logs, it was revealed that unusual activities coincided precisely with episodes in which the AI agent was invoking tools and executing code.
In the most serious incident, the model established a reverse SSH tunnel from an Alibaba Cloud instance to an external IP address — a technique capable of bypassing inbound traffic filters and undermining oversight of the system.
Alibaba’s team witnessed a separate episode, where ROME quietly redirected its provisioned GPU capacity towards cryptocurrency mining, diverting compute from its intended workload and inflating the team's operational costs.
It is worth noting that none of these actions was instructed. Alibaba’s research team mentioned that ROME, in pursuing its training objective, independently discovered and acted on strategies involving unauthorised resource acquisition.
This was a long-anticipated warning
The incident is a real-world illustration of a risk AI safety researchers have theorised about for years. Reinforcement learning systems with broad objectives and access to tools can develop unexpected instrumental goals. This would include acquiring resources, securing access, or avoiding interference as a means to their ends, even when those means were never intended.
The Alibaba team has since introduced what it calls Safety-Aligned Data Composition into its training pipeline, filtering trajectories for unsafe behaviour and hardening the sandbox environments in which agents operate. Even so, the fact that the issue was discovered via a firewall rather than proactive behavioural monitoring highlights how ill-prepared even well-resourced teams can be when agentic systems begin acting outside their intended boundaries.
The researchers themselves offer a candid assessment: current models remain significantly underdeveloped in safety, security, and controllability — a gap that limits their reliable use in real-world settings. As AI agents gain access to more tools, more infrastructure, and greater autonomy, that gap between what they are told to do and what they elect to do stands to become considerably more consequential.