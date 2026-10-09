Amazon Launches Alexa tablets With Built-In Alexa+ AI, Starting At $229
Amazon has launched three new Alexa tablets with Alexa+ built-in, full Google Play Store access and a Kindle reading mode. Prices start at $229.99.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has launched a new range of Alexa tablets in the international market. The three new tablets are the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, the Alexa Tablet 11, and the Alexa Tablet 8.
Each tablet has an aluminium body, a sharp screen, and a fast processor. They run Android and have full access to the Google Play Store, so users can get apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Gmail, and more.
All models feature Alexa+, Amazon's native Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant. They come pre-installed with Amazon's own apps, including Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Music.
Along with these, Amazon also launched the Kids Tablet, which is designed for children aged 3+ and 6+, available in two display sizes.
Introducing all-new Amazon Alexa Tablets, the first tablets with Alexa+ built into the core. Three new tablets. Aluminum unibody design. Vivid high-res displays. And intelligence that actually helps. Alexa+ is always ready, answering questions, helping you manage your smart home, and offering real-time, on-screen help without ever leaving what you're doing. It's the most personal tablet experience we've ever built.— Amazon (@amazon) October 8, 2026
Pricing and availability
The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro starts at $499.99 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Nanomatte display model starts at $549.99. It comes in Graphite colour.
The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 starts at $329.99 for the 8GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha shades.
The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 starts at $229.99 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It comes in Rosette, Teal, and Graphite colours.
The Amazon Kids Tablet starts at $229.99 for the 8.7-inch model, while the 11-inch device starts at $329.99.
Along with the tablets, Amazon also offers a keyboard and stylus, named Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen, respectively. The tech giant also provides a range of protective folios as well.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Alexa Tablet 12 Pro
|8GB + 128GB
|starts at $499.99
|Alexa Tablet 11
|8GB + 64GB
|starts at $329.99
|Alexa Tablet 8
|4GB + 64GB
|starts at $229.99
|Kids Tablet
|-
|starts at $229.99
All tablets are available for purchase via Amazon's official website and select retail partners, including Best Buy and Target stores.
Deliveries will start on October 14, 2026, in the United States (US), Mexico, and Canada. Amazon will start shipping the tablets in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, on October 19, 2026. In Japan, deliveries of the Amazon Kids Tablet will start on October 14, 2026.
Amazon Alexa Tablets
The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the most advanced of all. It is just 6.5mm thin and made from a single piece of aluminium. It has a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 16GB of RAM. Amazon says it is nearly three times faster at processing and nine times faster at graphics than any tablet it has sold before. It has four Dolby Atmos speakers and up to 16 hours of video playback.
The tablet comes with two display options. One is a standard screen, and the other one is a Nanomatte display that cuts glare. Amazon worked with Corning — the company that makes Gorilla Glass for smartphone, tablet, and laptop displays— on it. The tablet's display is etched with a fine texture, so text stays sharp, and colours stay true, even in bright light.
The Alexa Tablet 11 is built for fun. It has an 11-inch 2.5K screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, dual Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 15 hours of video playback.
The Alexa Tablet 8 is the most portable among the lot. It features an 8.7-inch screen and weighs only 329 grams. The tablet offers up to 14 hours of video playback.
Stylus and keyboard for work
The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro comes with two accessories. The Alexa Pro Pen has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and charges wirelessly. On the Nanomatte display, Amazon says the stylus feels like writing on paper.
The Alexa Pro Keyboard clicks on with magnets and requires no Bluetooth pairing. Users can open several windows side by side and switch between work and personal profiles.
Amazon Kids Tablet
The Amazon Kids Tablet comes in 8.7-inch and 11-inch display sizes. Each tablet has a child-proof case and a year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, which includes age-appropriate apps, videos, games, and books.
Younger children, aged 3 and up, get a soft case with designs such as Paw Patrol and Barbie. Children aged 6 and above get a slim hard case with a stand.
The Kids+ plan adds a tool called Storybuilder, which lets children create illustrated stories using their voice. A new Parent Dashboard shows weekly insights.
What can Alexa+ do?
Users can say the trigger word "Alexa" or tap the "Ask Alexa" button, and the AI assistant appears without leaving the current app. It can answer questions, suggest next steps, and control smart home devices.
A feature called On-screen Intelligence lets Alexa look at what is on screen. For instance, a user can ask Alexa, " Which of these hikes is best for me? While browsing trails, she’ll read the page, pull out the key details, and help you plan based on what she knows about you."
Alexa could also add every date on a game schedule to users' calendars and warn them if any events clash.
Live sessions allow a hands-free chat without the need to use the trigger word. If On-Screen Intelligence is on, users can also share their screen. For example, users could spot a product in a TikTok video and ask Alexa to find it on Amazon.
Regarding privacy, Amazon says every On-Screen Intelligence feature is off by default and needs a clear opt-in. A visual sign shows whenever Alexa is active, and users can turn any feature off at any time.