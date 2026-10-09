ETV Bharat / technology

Amazon Launches Alexa tablets With Built-In Alexa+ AI, Starting At $229

Hyderabad: Amazon has launched a new range of Alexa tablets in the international market. The three new tablets are the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, the Alexa Tablet 11, and the Alexa Tablet 8.

Each tablet has an aluminium body, a sharp screen, and a fast processor. They run Android and have full access to the Google Play Store, so users can get apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Gmail, and more.

All models feature Alexa+, Amazon's native Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered virtual assistant. They come pre-installed with Amazon's own apps, including Prime Video, Kindle, Audible, and Amazon Music.

Along with these, Amazon also launched the Kids Tablet, which is designed for children aged 3+ and 6+, available in two display sizes.

Pricing and availability

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro starts at $499.99 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Nanomatte display model starts at $549.99. It comes in Graphite colour.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 starts at $329.99 for the 8GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Graphite, Amethyst, and Matcha shades.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 starts at $229.99 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It comes in Rosette, Teal, and Graphite colours.

The Amazon Kids Tablet starts at $229.99 for the 8.7-inch model, while the 11-inch device starts at $329.99.

Along with the tablets, Amazon also offers a keyboard and stylus, named Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen, respectively. The tech giant also provides a range of protective folios as well.

Model RAM + Storage Price Alexa Tablet 12 Pro 8GB + 128GB starts at $499.99 Alexa Tablet 11 8GB + 64GB starts at $329.99 Alexa Tablet 8 4GB + 64GB starts at $229.99 Kids Tablet - starts at $229.99

All tablets are available for purchase via Amazon's official website and select retail partners, including Best Buy and Target stores.

Deliveries will start on October 14, 2026, in the United States (US), Mexico, and Canada. Amazon will start shipping the tablets in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, on October 19, 2026. In Japan, deliveries of the Amazon Kids Tablet will start on October 14, 2026.

Amazon Alexa Tablets

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the most advanced of all. It is just 6.5mm thin and made from a single piece of aluminium. It has a 12-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 16GB of RAM. Amazon says it is nearly three times faster at processing and nine times faster at graphics than any tablet it has sold before. It has four Dolby Atmos speakers and up to 16 hours of video playback.

The Nanomatte display in the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro cuts glare and allows users to view the display under bright light. (Image Credit: Amazon)

The tablet comes with two display options. One is a standard screen, and the other one is a Nanomatte display that cuts glare. Amazon worked with Corning — the company that makes Gorilla Glass for smartphone, tablet, and laptop displays— on it. The tablet's display is etched with a fine texture, so text stays sharp, and colours stay true, even in bright light.