Alexa.com: Amazon Rolls Out Web Interface For Its AI Assistant Alexa+
Alexa+ AI assistant experience is now accessible across voice, mobile, and web—rolling out first to Alexa Early Access customers.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amazon has announced the launch of Alexa.com, a new portal which allows users to access the company's next-gen artificial intelligence assistant Alexa+ via an internet browser. Launched last year, the AI assistant comes integrated with tens of thousands of services and devices catering to millions of Amazon customers, helping them cook, shop, control home devices, and much more.
Alexa.com enables access to Alexa+, similar to Echo devices or the Alexa application. Amazon says that it is rolling out Alexa.com to all Alexa+ Early Access customers. Eligible users can simply visit alexa.com while logged into their Amazon account and start chatting.
Alexa+ on Alexa.com
The Alexa+ on Alexa.com is a new interaction model, combined with the redesigned Alexa mobile app and an agent-forward design. The new portal aims to make Alexa+ accessible across every surface. Just like on other devices, Alexa+ on Alexa.com lets users get quick answers, explore complex topics, create content, plan trip itineraries, and get help with homework.
Powered by generative AI, it doesn't just provide information but can also take action and help users complete tasks like managing their to-do list, updating their family calendar, controlling their smart home, making reservations, and more. Amazon says that Alexa+ provides persistent context and continuity, allowing users to access Alexa on whichever device or interface, with all previous chats, preferences, and personalisation synchronised.
Alexa+ brings multiple everyday tasks into one place, reducing the effort needed to plan, organise, and manage daily life. It can handle meal planning end-to-end by generating a full week of customised breakfast, lunch, and dinner options based on dietary preferences, and automatically adding required ingredients to online grocery carts. For life administration, users can upload documents, emails, and images so Alexa+ can extract key details, manage calendars, track schedules, and recall important information when needed.
The service also integrates smart home controls directly into the same interface, allowing users to monitor security cameras, manage lighting and climate, and control access without switching apps or devices. In the kitchen, Alexa+ simplifies recipe discovery by customising online recipes, organising them into a library, creating shopping lists, and providing step-by-step, hands-free cooking guidance. For entertainment, it helps users discover films and themed collections, then seamlessly continues those recommendations on Fire TV for instant viewing. A dedicated navigation sidebar keeps frequently used features such as chats, calendars, shopping lists, files, and smart home controls easily accessible, enabling smooth transitions between tasks.