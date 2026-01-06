ETV Bharat / technology

Alexa.com: Amazon Rolls Out Web Interface For Its AI Assistant Alexa+

Hyderabad: Amazon has announced the launch of Alexa.com, a new portal which allows users to access the company's next-gen artificial intelligence assistant Alexa+ via an internet browser. Launched last year, the AI assistant comes integrated with tens of thousands of services and devices catering to millions of Amazon customers, helping them cook, shop, control home devices, and much more.

Alexa.com enables access to Alexa+, similar to Echo devices or the Alexa application. Amazon says that it is rolling out Alexa.com to all Alexa+ Early Access customers. Eligible users can simply visit alexa.com while logged into their Amazon account and start chatting.

Alexa+ on Alexa.com

The Alexa+ on Alexa.com is a new interaction model, combined with the redesigned Alexa mobile app and an agent-forward design. The new portal aims to make Alexa+ accessible across every surface. Just like on other devices, Alexa+ on Alexa.com lets users get quick answers, explore complex topics, create content, plan trip itineraries, and get help with homework.