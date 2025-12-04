Indian Scientists Discover Alaknanda Galaxy Using James Webb Space Telescope, Challenging Old Theories Of Galactic Formation
The new galaxy, named Alaknanda, proves that organised structures like the Milky Way may have formed earlier than scientists thought.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists around the world have been trying to understand the mysteries of the universe for hundreds of years. This time, researchers have made an astonishing discovery in space. Two Indian astronomers, Rashi Jain and Yogesh Wadadekar, discovered a new galaxy using data gathered from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).
The new galaxy is named Alaknanda, and it is shaped like a modern spiral galaxy. When observed closely, it looks strikingly similar to the Milky Way.
According to research published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the universe was only 1.5 billion years old (for reference, today the universe is 13.8 billion years old) when Alaknanda existed. Previously, scientists believed that galaxies were small, messy, and irregular. However, the newly discovered galaxy has completely challenged that notion and made scientists rethink their theories about galaxy formation. The Alaknanda galaxy also appears organised like a perfect spiral galaxy when observed from the JWST.
Why the name Alaknanda?
According to the research paper, Jain and Wadadekar named the newly discovered galaxy Alkananda.
“We named this galaxy Alaknanda, a Himalayan river, one of the headstreams of the Ganga and sister river of the Mandakini, which, in turn, lends its name to the Milky Way galaxy.”
How was the Alaknanda galaxy discovered?
Jain was conducting research that focused on studying galaxies in the very early universe using the JWST. She and her research partner, Wadadekar, discovered the Alaknanda galaxy in the Abell 2744 cluster field.
Here are the key features of the Alaknanda galaxy:
Alaknanda galaxy: Characteristics
The Alaknanda galaxy is approximately 30,000 light-years away from the Earth. It has two neat spiral arms that make this newly discovered galaxy exquisite. According to the research paper, Alaknanda is a massive and highly star-forming galaxy with a star formation rate of “∼63 M⊙ yr−1 “ or 20 to 30 times more than the Milky Way’s current star formation rate. This indicates that Alaknanda is a young galaxy, in its early stages of development.
The rapid growth seen in the Alaknanda galaxy now leads scientists to believe that key processes such as gas accretion, disk formation, and spiral arms development that occur in the early stages of galactic formation may happen much faster than was thought earlier.
New theory for scientists
The discovery of Alaknanda suggests that the galactic formation in its early stages was not as chaotic as once believed. If galaxies like Alaknanda could form so quickly, then perhaps planets, star systems, and even the early forms of life might also have appeared earlier than expected.