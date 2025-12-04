ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Discover Alaknanda Galaxy Using James Webb Space Telescope, Challenging Old Theories Of Galactic Formation

The James Webb Telescope has revealed a unique glimpse of a mature spiral galaxy, Alaknanda, similar to the Milky Way, discovered in the early universe. ( Image Credit: Dorje Angchuk, IAO, Hanle, Indian Institute of Astrophysics )

Hyderabad: Scientists around the world have been trying to understand the mysteries of the universe for hundreds of years. This time, researchers have made an astonishing discovery in space. Two Indian astronomers, Rashi Jain and Yogesh Wadadekar, discovered a new galaxy using data gathered from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

The new galaxy is named Alaknanda, and it is shaped like a modern spiral galaxy. When observed closely, it looks strikingly similar to the Milky Way.

According to research published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the universe was only 1.5 billion years old (for reference, today the universe is 13.8 billion years old) when Alaknanda existed. Previously, scientists believed that galaxies were small, messy, and irregular. However, the newly discovered galaxy has completely challenged that notion and made scientists rethink their theories about galaxy formation. The Alaknanda galaxy also appears organised like a perfect spiral galaxy when observed from the JWST.

Why the name Alaknanda?

According to the research paper, Jain and Wadadekar named the newly discovered galaxy Alkananda.

“We named this galaxy Alaknanda, a Himalayan river, one of the headstreams of the Ganga and sister river of the Mandakini, which, in turn, lends its name to the Milky Way galaxy.”

How was the Alaknanda galaxy discovered?