Airtel Offers Free Access To Adobe Express Premium For A Year: Benefits, How To Claim
Bharti Airtel is offering all its customers a free one-year Adobe Express Premium subscription, which is worth around Rs 4,000.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel is offering its customers free access to Adobe Express Premium for a year, worth around Rs 4,000. The partnership between the Indian telecommunication service provider and the American multinational software company brings Adobe's AI-powered tool to Airtel's 360 million consumer base, helping users experience the quick-and-easy, create-anything app.
Powered by Adobe Firefly’s generative AI, the Adobe Express app is packed with templates and intuitive tools that help creators of all skill levels create high-quality content, including social assets, marketing materials, festival greeting cards, wedding invitations, short videos, and a lot more. The application is particularly useful for business owners, educators, students, marketers, and professionals in the creative field. Adobe Express is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.
Adobe Express Premium Benefits
The Adobe Express Premium adds several advanced features above everything included in the Free plan. The subscription comes with 250 monthly generative AI credits, unlimited access to premium templates, over 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock assets, full Adobe Fonts library, advanced editing tools like video background removal, and more—all without watermarks. The Premium subscription also allows users to schedule posts on social media for up to three accounts per network, 30-day version history, 100 GB of cloud storage, brand kits for content consistency, and seamless sync across devices.
Free Adobe Express Premium Offer: Eligibility, How to Claim
The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to all Airtel members, including mobile (prepaid, postpaid), broadband, and DTH customers. You can redeem the offer anytime between January 29, 2026, and January 28, 2027. The subscription will begin the day you redeem the offer.
To avail of this subscription, Airtel customers need to follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open the Airtel Thanks app and log in with your Airtel number (if not already logged in)
- Go to the Thanks benefits section and look for “Claim OTTs and more” or the “Discover Adobe Express Premium Offer” banner
- Tap the offer banner to view details and begin the redemption process
- Sign in to your Adobe account when prompted or create an account if you don't have one
- Follow the on-screen instructions to activate the Adobe Express Premium subscription
- Download the Adobe Express app from the Play Store or the iOS App Store
- As soon as you sign in, you will see the Premium subscription activated within the Adobe Express app
Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Sharma, CEO—Connected Homes and Director—Marketing, Bharti Airtel, says that the partnership is aimed at empowering millions of Indians with cutting-edge AI tools to create and innovate. "From a student crafting their first resume to a small business owner designing a poster or a creator editing videos for followers, we want to empower every Airtel customer with the tools for self-expression. With Adobe Express, world-class creative tools are no longer a luxury—they’re a reality for every Indian," he adds.
David Wadhwani, President, Digital Media at Adobe, expressed excitement over the partnership as it brings Adobe Express Premium to millions of people across India for free. He believes that it will accelerate the growth of India’s vibrant creator economy and enable people to easily produce standout content—whether boosting their careers, growing their businesses or promoting their passions.