Airtel Offers Free Access To Adobe Express Premium For A Year: Benefits, How To Claim

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel is offering its customers free access to Adobe Express Premium for a year, worth around Rs 4,000. The partnership between the Indian telecommunication service provider and the American multinational software company brings Adobe's AI-powered tool to Airtel's 360 million consumer base, helping users experience the quick-and-easy, create-anything app.

Powered by Adobe Firefly’s generative AI, the Adobe Express app is packed with templates and intuitive tools that help creators of all skill levels create high-quality content, including social assets, marketing materials, festival greeting cards, wedding invitations, short videos, and a lot more. The application is particularly useful for business owners, educators, students, marketers, and professionals in the creative field. Adobe Express is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.

Adobe Express Premium Benefits

The Adobe Express Premium adds several advanced features above everything included in the Free plan. The subscription comes with 250 monthly generative AI credits, unlimited access to premium templates, over 200 million royalty-free Adobe Stock assets, full Adobe Fonts library, advanced editing tools like video background removal, and more—all without watermarks. The Premium subscription also allows users to schedule posts on social media for up to three accounts per network, 30-day version history, 100 GB of cloud storage, brand kits for content consistency, and seamless sync across devices.