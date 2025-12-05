ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel-Nokia Partnership To Help Developers Create New Monetisation Opportunities

Nokia claims that the global ecosystem of its "Network as Code platform" has grown to more than 60 partners. ( Image Credit: IANS )

New Delhi: Finnish telecom company Nokia has partnered with Bharti Airtel to make network capabilities available to third-party developers for building new technology solutions and open up new monetisation opportunities.

Following successful trials, Airtel's network APIs (Application Programming Interface) will be available on a subscription basis to an established ecosystem of developers, system integrators and enterprises using Nokia's Network as Code platform, Nokia said in a statement.

"We are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services", Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said.

The collaboration will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network's robust capabilities, such as AI, 5G, edge computing and more.