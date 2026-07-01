Airtel Eyes Second Headquarters In Hyderabad, Plans Major AI And Data Centre Expansion In Telangana
CM Revanth urged Airtel to expedite its proposed data centre project and encouraged the company to establish an AI campus in Telangana.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana received a major investment boost on Tuesday after Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that Airtel is actively evaluating Hyderabad as the location for its second corporate headquarters.
The announcement came during a meeting at the Bodhi Pavilion on the MCRHRD campus, where the two discussed Airtel's future expansion plans in Telangana.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged Airtel to expedite its proposed data centre project at Chandanvelly and encouraged the company to establish a large-scale integrated AI and data centre campus in the state. He also invited Airtel to expand its digital services, cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence operations in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city's position as one of India's leading technology hubs.
The Chief Minister also requested the company to nominate a senior executive to coordinate with the Telangana Government on future investments and facilitate the speedy resolution of issues related to upcoming projects.
Prominent industrialist and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sri Sunil Bharti Mittal, paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula at the Bodhi Pavilion, MCR HRD Institute.— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 30, 2026
✅During the meeting, the Hon'ble Chief Minister highlighted #Telangana's… pic.twitter.com/cEWlA8tROC
"Telangana offers a robust ecosystem for technology-driven investments. We invite Airtel to make Hyderabad a major hub for its AI, cloud, cybersecurity and digital operations," Revanth said during the meeting.
Responding positively, Sunil Bharti Mittal assured the state government of Airtel's commitment to expanding its data centre capacity in Telangana. He said the company is actively considering Hyderabad for its second headquarters and expressed confidence in the state's investor-friendly environment.
Beyond business expansion, Mittal announced that the Bharti Foundation would provide scholarships to students studying in government schools and ATCs, supporting Telangana's efforts to improve educational opportunities. He also expressed Airtel's interest in further expanding fibre connectivity across the state to strengthen its digital infrastructure.
"We look forward to deepening our partnership with Telangana through investments in digital infrastructure, education and connectivity," Mittal said.
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao was also present at the meeting.
If the proposal materialises, the establishment of Airtel's second headquarters, along with an integrated AI and data centre campus, is expected to significantly enhance Hyderabad's stature as one of India's fastest-growing technology and digital infrastructure hubs, while generating substantial employment and attracting fresh investments to Telangana.