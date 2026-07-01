ETV Bharat / technology

Airtel Eyes Second Headquarters In Hyderabad, Plans Major AI And Data Centre Expansion In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana received a major investment boost on Tuesday after Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that Airtel is actively evaluating Hyderabad as the location for its second corporate headquarters.

The announcement came during a meeting at the Bodhi Pavilion on the MCRHRD campus, where the two discussed Airtel's future expansion plans in Telangana.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister urged Airtel to expedite its proposed data centre project at Chandanvelly and encouraged the company to establish a large-scale integrated AI and data centre campus in the state. He also invited Airtel to expand its digital services, cloud computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence operations in Hyderabad, further strengthening the city's position as one of India's leading technology hubs.

The Chief Minister also requested the company to nominate a senior executive to coordinate with the Telangana Government on future investments and facilitate the speedy resolution of issues related to upcoming projects.