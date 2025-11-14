Looking For An Air Purifier? Keep These Things In Mind Before Buying An Air Purifier
If a person is considering buying an air purifier, they should check whether it is lightweight, compact, capable of purifying the room, and more.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Air quality continues to decline day-by-day, especially in urban areas of northern India. This makes air purifiers an essential household appliance. India is home to many of the world's most polluted cities, and with AQI levels hitting dangerous peaks due to topographical challenges and wind convergence, health risks are rising.
As per State of Global Air 2025 report death rates in India from air pollution are almost ten times higher than in high-income countries. Given that we spend over 90 per cent of the time indoors, it becomes crucial to understand how air purifiers can help combat rising AQI levels.
Here are a few important things to note before you buy an air purifier.
- Ability to remove fine and ultra-fine particles: Not all Particulate Matter (PM) enters the human body or causes harm. PM molecules with a diameter of 10 microns or less are inhalable into the lungs can cause serious health issues. PM0.1 particles, also known as ultra-fine particles, penetrate the fine sacs in our lungs and may even enter the bloodstream.
- Area of coverage and ability to circulate air: Choose an air purifier based on the size of the room and its ability to distribute clean air evenly. Many air purifiers only release air in a singular or upward direction.
- Size and weight: For smaller rooms such as bedrooms, lightweight purifiers are ideal. For larger rooms, bulkier purifiers might be required, though they can be difficult to move across rooms.
- Noise Level: Air purifiers are most effective when they work 24x7, so it is recommended that the air purifier be quiet and effective. Noisy fans can disturb sleep or daily activities.
- Smart Features: Many air purifiers include intelligent functionalities like auto mode, which adjusts purification levels according to air quality. This ensures uninterrupted protection without manual intervention.
Recommended Air Purifiers
Here’s a list of recommended air purifiers, which cover all the above pointers:
|Model
|Price
|Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx* and HP1
|Rs 68,900
|Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
|Rs 17,999
|Eureka Forbes Smart Air Purifier 500
|Rs 15,999
|Philips Smart Air Purifier with realtime AQI Display
|starts at Rs 8,445
|Honeywell Air Touch U1 Air Purifier
|Rs 24,799