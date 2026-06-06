Air Leak Concerns On Space Station Briefly Prompt Astronauts To Take Shelter In 'Lifeboat'
NASA briefly directed ISS astronauts into a docked Dragon capsule as Roscosmos inspected and assessed worsening air leaks in the station's Russian segment.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Washington: NASA on Friday directed astronauts aboard the International Space Station to briefly take shelter inside a docked capsule as the Russian space agency Roscosmos prepared to inspect and repair a long-running air leak in a section of the station.
The issue involves the transfer tunnel, known as the PrK, in the Zvezda service module. This specific area has experienced cracks since 2019, resulting in small atmospheric leaks and prompting ongoing monitoring and repair efforts by Roscosmos.
During cargo operations involving the Progress 95 spacecraft in the week of June 1, Roscosmos detected an increase in the leak rate to two pounds per day and identified new areas suspected of leaking within the PrK. In response, Roscosmos decided to begin preparations for a more extensive inspection and structural repair effort on Friday morning.
The revised plan involved cutting a bracket to improve access to a potential leak source for further inspection. According to NASA, the procedure could have elevated the risk to the structure in the affected area.
As a precaution, the US space agency directed the four members of SpaceX Crew-12 and NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who arrived at the station aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, to assume a heightened safety posture known as a “safe haven” inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, with the capsule functioning as a lifeboat in the case an evacuation was needed.
Later in the day, Roscosmos paused the planned structural repair work and instead conducted additional measurements and data assessments. The work included inspections of suspected leak locations and reviews of areas where sealant had previously been applied.
In a statement cited by Russian state media, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said that while pressurising the transfer chamber, known as PrK, the cosmonauts discovered two potential air leak sites. "The first was promptly sealed by applying the first layer of the two-component sealant 'Germetall‑1.' The second site is located on the conical part of the PrK. Work is underway to prepare for its sealing," read the statement.
NASA said it strongly supported the decision to postpone the repair procedure. Following the change in plans, the Crew-12 astronauts and Williams ended their safe haven activities and resumed normal operations aboard the orbiting laboratory.
A NASA spokesperson told AFP that Roscosmos cosmonauts took measurements of the leaks and were now assessing data. "With today's operations, they wanted to be extra safe, extra precautionary, and have the crew move into the safe haven posture," the spokesperson said.
"NASA and Roscosmos have been working to determine the root cause of the cracks, and Roscosmos manages the issue through operational mitigation measures and periodic partial-repair efforts," the spokesperson added.
NASA and Russia's Roscosmos are the two main operators of the International Space Station. The continuously inhabited outpost is set to be deorbited into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in 2030.