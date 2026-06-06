ETV Bharat / technology

Air Leak Concerns On Space Station Briefly Prompt Astronauts To Take Shelter In 'Lifeboat'

NASA orders astronauts to take shelter in Dragon Capsule during air leak inspection ( File Photo of International Space Station, Credits: NASA )

Washington: NASA on Friday directed astronauts aboard the International Space Station to briefly take shelter inside a docked capsule as the Russian space agency Roscosmos prepared to inspect and repair a long-running air leak in a section of the station.

The issue involves the transfer tunnel, known as the PrK, in the Zvezda service module. This specific area has experienced cracks since 2019, resulting in small atmospheric leaks and prompting ongoing monitoring and repair efforts by Roscosmos.

During cargo operations involving the Progress 95 spacecraft in the week of June 1, Roscosmos detected an increase in the leak rate to two pounds per day and identified new areas suspected of leaking within the PrK. In response, Roscosmos decided to begin preparations for a more extensive inspection and structural repair effort on Friday morning.

The revised plan involved cutting a bracket to improve access to a potential leak source for further inspection. According to NASA, the procedure could have elevated the risk to the structure in the affected area.

File Photo: NASA astronaut and Expedition 72 Commander Suni Williams (center) is dwarfed near the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft as she replaces a planar reflector, advanced navigational hardware visiting vehicles use when approaching the International Space Station. (Picture Credits: NASA)

As a precaution, the US space agency directed the four members of SpaceX Crew-12 and NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who arrived at the station aboard the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, to assume a heightened safety posture known as a “safe haven” inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, with the capsule functioning as a lifeboat in the case an evacuation was needed.