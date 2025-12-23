AILA: IIT Delhi Develops AI Agent That Can Perform Lab Work And Automate Complex Experiments
A team of researchers led by IIT Delhi have developed AILA, an AI agent that can independently run and analyse real laboratory experiments.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Imagine telling a robot to run a complex lab experiment, and it does everything from setting up the equipment to analysing the results. At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, that future may already be here.
Researchers at the institute partnered with various institutions in Denmark and Germany to explore and create an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that can autonomously perform scientific experiments in laboratory settings. This new AI agent is named AILA (Artificially Intelligent Lab Assistant), and it has the capability to utilise various types of laboratory equipment, make decisions during the course of conducting experiments, and provide a scientific analysis of experimental results, similar to a human scientist.
“AILA helps me with my daily experimental tasks and speeds up my research progress significantly,” said Indrajeet Mandal, the first author of the study and a PhD scholar at the School of Interdisciplinary Research, IIT Delhi. “Earlier, it would take an entire day to optimise microscope parameters for high-resolution, noise-free images. Now, the same task is completed in just seven to ten minutes."
Mandal works under the supervision of Professor N M Anoop Krishnan (from the Department of Civil Engineering and the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence) and Prof Nitya Nand Gosvami (from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering).
The project was the result of extensive international collaboration. Along with IIT Delhi researchers Jitendra Soni and Zaki, the team included Morten M Smedskjaer from Aalborg University, Denmark; Katrin Wondraczek from the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology, Germany; and Lothar Wondraczek from the University of Jena, Germany.
What Sets AILA Apart from Conventional AI
The research team found that AI models capable of excelling in theoretical or quiz-based science tasks often struggled in real laboratory environments that require adaptability and contextual judgment. “It’s like the difference between knowing driving rules from a textbook and navigating busy city traffic,” Mandal explained.
Safety concerns were another key finding. The researchers observed instances where AI agents deviated from instructions, underscoring the need for robust safeguards to prevent accidents or damage to expensive laboratory equipment as automation increases.
Explaining the significance of the breakthrough, Professor Krishnan told ETV Bharat that AILA represents a major departure from how large language models have traditionally been used. “Models such as GPT, Claude, Gemini, or LLaMA can answer questions using existing knowledge or online information. What we have done is connect these language models to real-world laboratory experiments,” he said.
When AILA is instructed to perform an experiment, Krishnan stated that it writes the necessary code, operates the scientific instrument, collects data and analyses the results on its own. “The entire scientific workflow, data generation, processing and interpretation, is automated through AILA,” he explained.
Mandal explained that while large language models like GPT can answer questions, they cannot perform physical actions unless they are given the ability to interact with real-world systems. “We have built an action-enabled framework where the language model acts as the brain, and the laboratory instruments act as its hands,” he said.
Mastering Complex Instruments Like AFM
The cornerstone of this research is the Atomic Force Microscope (AFM), an advanced and highly sensitive instrument widely used in materials science. AFMs enable scientists to study surface properties at the nanoscale; however, their complex functionality demands years of training and skilled personnel to operate the equipment and manage its settings and parameters.
Mandal pointed out that learning to operate an AFM typically takes years of training. “It took me nearly two years to become proficient. With AILA, that learning curve is effectively removed. A new researcher can simply provide a prompt and run the experiment within minutes,” he said, adding that tasks which once took hours can now be completed in five to ten minutes.
“With AILA, the instrument is directly connected to an AI-driven framework,” he said. “Instead of manually adjusting settings, researchers can simply give a prompt, and the system plans and executes the experiment on its own.”
Professor Nitya Nand Gosvami emphasised the significance of this capability. “The Atomic Force Microscope is one of the most intricate and sensitive scientific instruments in materials research. Operating it effectively requires a deep understanding of nanoscale physics, surface interactions, and real-time feedback control, skills that typically take researchers years to master. The fact that AILA can autonomously perform these tasks represents a paradigm shift in experimental science,” he said.
Building AILA: From Concept to Reality
Developing the AI agent took nearly a year, largely because the team had to build a new framework from scratch. “This is one of the first efforts of its kind globally. Once the framework was ready, we conducted a large number of experiments to test its reliability,” Professor Krishnan said.
To validate the system, the researchers designed 100 different experiments (it succeeded in 80 of them) and evaluated AILA’s performance using multiple language models. This extensive testing helped establish benchmarks for reliability and performance in autonomous experimentation.
The team is working to improve the accuracy and is also developing an indigenous large language model that can be integrated with AILA, reducing dependence on commercial AI systems, Mandal explained. Clarifying concerns about originality, he added that AILA is not trained on past experiments.
“We only store the instrument manuals, not experimental procedures or data in this AI-agent. Just like a human researcher, AILA reads the manual, designs a new experiment and executes it,” he explained. The system currently relies on extensive documentation, including manuals running into nearly 4,000 pages, enabling it to perform entirely new experiments based on user prompts.
Professor Krishnan highlighted that AILA differs significantly from conventional lab automation systems, which typically follow fixed, pre-programmed steps. “Real-world experiments are dynamic. Things can go wrong during measurements, and decisions have to be made instantly. AILA can plan experiments, adapt strategies in real time, and respond to experimental conditions, much like a human researcher,” he said.
Addressing concerns around safety, he noted that multiple safeguards have been built into the system to prevent damage to expensive instruments. While AILA provides recommendations, final decision-making remains with humans.
Scaling AILA for Broader Scientific Access
Looking ahead, Professor Krishnan said the current work is a proof of concept, with plans to scale the system by connecting multiple laboratories and instruments across the country. Such a model, he said, could benefit smaller universities, hospitals and MSMEs that lack skilled manpower or advanced infrastructure.
“AILA can both perform experiments autonomously and help train users, helping democratise access to advanced scientific research in India,” he added.