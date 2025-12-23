ETV Bharat / technology

AILA: IIT Delhi Develops AI Agent That Can Perform Lab Work And Automate Complex Experiments

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Imagine telling a robot to run a complex lab experiment, and it does everything from setting up the equipment to analysing the results. At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, that future may already be here.

Researchers at the institute partnered with various institutions in Denmark and Germany to explore and create an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that can autonomously perform scientific experiments in laboratory settings. This new AI agent is named AILA (Artificially Intelligent Lab Assistant), and it has the capability to utilise various types of laboratory equipment, make decisions during the course of conducting experiments, and provide a scientific analysis of experimental results, similar to a human scientist.

“AILA helps me with my daily experimental tasks and speeds up my research progress significantly,” said Indrajeet Mandal, the first author of the study and a PhD scholar at the School of Interdisciplinary Research, IIT Delhi. “Earlier, it would take an entire day to optimise microscope parameters for high-resolution, noise-free images. Now, the same task is completed in just seven to ten minutes."

Mandal works under the supervision of Professor N M Anoop Krishnan (from the Department of Civil Engineering and the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence) and Prof Nitya Nand Gosvami (from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering).

The project was the result of extensive international collaboration. Along with IIT Delhi researchers Jitendra Soni and Zaki, the team included Morten M Smedskjaer from Aalborg University, Denmark; Katrin Wondraczek from the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology, Germany; and Lothar Wondraczek from the University of Jena, Germany.

What Sets AILA Apart from Conventional AI

The research team found that AI models capable of excelling in theoretical or quiz-based science tasks often struggled in real laboratory environments that require adaptability and contextual judgment. “It’s like the difference between knowing driving rules from a textbook and navigating busy city traffic,” Mandal explained.

Safety concerns were another key finding. The researchers observed instances where AI agents deviated from instructions, underscoring the need for robust safeguards to prevent accidents or damage to expensive laboratory equipment as automation increases.

Explaining the significance of the breakthrough, Professor Krishnan told ETV Bharat that AILA represents a major departure from how large language models have traditionally been used. “Models such as GPT, Claude, Gemini, or LLaMA can answer questions using existing knowledge or online information. What we have done is connect these language models to real-world laboratory experiments,” he said.

When AILA is instructed to perform an experiment, Krishnan stated that it writes the necessary code, operates the scientific instrument, collects data and analyses the results on its own. “The entire scientific workflow, data generation, processing and interpretation, is automated through AILA,” he explained.

Mandal explained that while large language models like GPT can answer questions, they cannot perform physical actions unless they are given the ability to interact with real-world systems. “We have built an action-enabled framework where the language model acts as the brain, and the laboratory instruments act as its hands,” he said.