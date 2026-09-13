ETV Bharat / technology

AI World Order Should Move Past US-China Binary, Says Ex-MEA Tech Chief Golok Kumar Simili

The objective should therefore not be to eliminate technological competition, but to ensure that competition contributes to innovation while cooperation prevents fragmentation from becoming exclusion. This is consistent with the broader direction emerging from the New Delhi BRICS Summit 2026 - moving from structures of concentrated privilege toward a ‘platform of partnership,’ in which countries have a voice, a stake and a role in shaping global rules.

The strategic competition is therefore evolving beyond the question of who has the most capable AI system. It increasingly concerns who can build and provide resilient access to compute, energy, data, models, infrastructure, skills and standards, and whether these resources can be made available in ways that support broad-based development. This makes resilience an increasingly important dimension of the emerging AI order. Countries need resilient supply chains, diversified access to compute and energy, secure data infrastructure, reliable digital systems and the institutional capacity to manage technological disruption. But resilience cannot be achieved through isolation alone. It also requires cooperation, interoperability and trusted partnerships.

While the United States continues to possess substantial strengths in frontier-model development, advanced semiconductor technologies, hyperscale cloud infrastructure, venture capital and specialised research talent, China has built significant strengths around accessible and cost-efficient AI, open and open-weight models, industrial deployment, manufacturing capabilities and state-supported infrastructure. These capabilities can be particularly relevant for developing economies seeking affordable AI solutions and greater technological autonomy. At the same time, AI leadership is becoming increasingly multidimensional. Advances in industrial deployment, robotics, manufacturing and cost-efficient models demonstrate that leadership in AI cannot be measured solely by the performance of the most advanced frontier model.

My considered view is that the emerging global AI order is unlikely to be defined by a single universal technological or regulatory framework. It is more likely to consist of interconnected and sometimes competing technology ecosystems, shaped by differences in compute, semiconductors, models, data, cloud infrastructure, capital, talent, standards and state capacity. China and the United States will remain important centres of AI capability, but the future of AI should not be reduced to a binary contest between two technological powers. The more consequential question is how these different ecosystems interact with the rest of the world and whether developing countries are able to participate in shaping the technologies and rules of engagement that will increasingly influence their economies and societies.

Significantly, India is positioning itself through “strategic autonomy through cooperation,” combining domestic capabilities with global partnerships. Its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) experience offers a model for inclusive, interoperable and sovereign digital systems. India is also advocating ethical, safe and human-centric AI, ensuring technology expands opportunity without deepening inequality or dependence.

New Delhi: China’s growing strengths in cost-efficient artificial intelligence (AI), open-weight models, robotics, manufacturing and industrial deployment are challenging the notion of US dominance, even as America retains an edge in frontier models, chips, cloud infrastructure and investment. The emerging AI order is likely to comprise multiple competing but interconnected ecosystems rather than a simple US-China binary.

The central question for the emerging AI order is consequently not simply who leads AI. It is about whether the global AI ecosystem can become sufficiently resilient, open and cooperative to ensure that countries, particularly in the Global South, can access, shape and benefit from AI without surrendering their ability to determine how it is governed and deployed. That is where humanity must remain at the centre. AI should ultimately be assessed not only by computational capability or economic value, but by whether it expands human opportunity, strengthens societies, reduces vulnerability and contributes to sustainable and inclusive development.

​India's Blueprint for Cooperative Sovereignty

'Sovereignty does not have to mean technological isolation but working for a cooperative sovereignty'

India’s approach to AI governance can be understood through the intersection of sovereignty, cooperation and human-centred development. India has consistently argued for an AI ecosystem that is safe, secure, trustworthy, accessible and beneficial to the Global South and a balanced world order. This reflects the recognition that countries should not simply become passive consumers of technologies developed elsewhere. They need the capability and institutional agency to participate in developing, deploying and governing AI. India’s experience with digital public infrastructure (DPI) provides an important foundation for this approach. Interoperable digital systems and digital public goods can enable countries to deliver services at population scale while retaining greater domestic ownership and policy control. The BRICS framework itself has recognised the potential of resilient, safe, inclusive and interoperable DPI to expand social and economic opportunity.

The lesson from DPI is particularly relevant to AI: sovereignty does not have to mean technological isolation but working for a cooperative sovereignty. A country can retain control over critical infrastructure, data governance, security and public-interest applications while simultaneously participating in international technology ecosystems. It can adopt open standards, exchange knowledge, collaborate on research, develop shared repositories and participate in international capacity-building without giving up its ability to determine its own national priorities. This approach also aligns naturally with the four pillars of India’s 2026 BRICS Chairship—resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability—while placing a fifth principle above them: humanity first. India’s BRICS Chairship has explicitly described its approach as people-centric and humanity-first.

Mitigating Risks in the Transformed Tech Landscape

'The objective is not to pursue self-sufficiency across every layer of the AI ecosystem, but...'

This requires attention to the risks associated with deepfakes, misinformation, cybercrime, privacy, data security, algorithmic discrimination, employment disruption and unequal access to AI. It also requires ensuring that the benefits of AI are not concentrated among a small number of firms, countries or highly skilled populations.

The objective is not to pursue self-sufficiency across every layer of the AI ecosystem, but to ensure that countries have the capabilities and agency to advance their national priorities, while remaining open to cooperation, innovation, resilient partnerships and responsible technological development.

The global AI landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, with capabilities emerging and expanding across different countries, regions and layers of the technology ecosystem. China’s growing strengths in cost-efficient models, open-weight ecosystems, manufacturing, robotics, industrial deployment and AI infrastructure, alongside its ability to mobilise resources at scale, are contributing to the diversification of global AI capabilities. The United States, on the other hand, continues to possess significant strengths in frontier AI research and computing, advanced semiconductor technologies, cloud infrastructure, private investment, entrepreneurship and specialised talent. Other countries and regions are also developing distinctive capabilities in areas such as digital public infrastructure, AI applications, robotics, research, regulation and responsible technology.

India's Strategy: Strategic Autonomy Through Cooperation

'India’s strategic objective need not be defined by alignment with any single technological ecosystem'

The emerging landscape therefore suggests that AI leadership may increasingly be distributed across different layers of the technology ecosystem, rather than concentrated in a single country or institution. Different ecosystems may develop comparative strengths in frontier models, computing, semiconductors, manufacturing, robotics, digital infrastructure, applications or governance. This evolution presents both opportunities and challenges for India. India’s strategic objective need not be defined by alignment with any single technological ecosystem. Nor does technological sovereignty require isolation from global innovation. Rather, India can pursue strategic autonomy through cooperation, building capabilities in areas critical to its national interests while remaining deeply engaged with international technology, investment, research and knowledge networks. This means strengthening domestic capabilities in areas such as compute, data and digital infrastructure, semiconductor ecosystems, skills, research, cybersecurity and public-interest AI, while simultaneously encouraging international investment, technology partnerships, research collaboration, open standards and interoperable systems.

This is where India’s experience with digital public infrastructure and digital public goods offers an important model. Interoperability and openness can facilitate broad participation, while domestic institutional capacity can ensure that countries retain appropriate control over critical systems and national priorities. The broader BRICS vision of moving from a ‘pyramid of privilege’ to a ‘platform of partnership’ has particular relevance in this context. The future of AI governance should not merely be about expanding access to technologies developed by a few leading economies. It should also be about creating mechanisms through which countries can cooperate, collaborate and participate in shaping the technologies, standards and institutions that will influence their future. India can contribute to this process by advancing an approach based on resilience, cooperation, collaboration, innovation, sustainability and humanity.

Five Core Pillars of AI Advancement

'The emerging AI order should ultimately be one in which technology connects rather than divides'

Resilience requires diversified and secure technology ecosystems, reliable access to compute and energy, resilient digital infrastructure and reduced vulnerability to disruptions in critical supply chains. Cooperation requires countries to share knowledge, experience, standards and capabilities, particularly where collective action can address common challenges. Collaboration requires stronger partnerships among governments, industry, academia, researchers and civil society, both nationally and across borders. Innovation requires an enabling environment in which entrepreneurs, researchers and institutions can develop AI solutions that respond to diverse economic and social needs rather than being shaped solely by the priorities of the largest technology markets. Sustainability requires attention to the energy, environmental and resource implications of rapidly expanding AI infrastructure, while ensuring that AI contributes to inclusive and sustainable development. Above all, humanity must remain at the centre of technological progress.

India’s strategic choice, therefore, is not between different technological ecosystems. It is to help shape an international AI environment in which multiple ecosystems can coexist, compete constructively and cooperate, while countries retain sufficient capability and agency to pursue their own developmental priorities. India’s distinctive contribution could consequently be described as strategic autonomy through cooperation, i.e. strengthening sovereign capabilities while remaining open to the world, promoting interoperability without creating dependence, encouraging innovation while ensuring responsibility, building resilience while deepening collaboration, and ensuring that the benefits of AI are more widely and equitably shared. The emerging AI order should ultimately be one in which technology connects rather than divides, innovation expands rather than concentrates opportunity, and AI serves humanity rather than becoming an end in itself.