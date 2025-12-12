ETV Bharat / technology

AI Won't Steal Jobs, Ours Is Last Generation To Have Stable, Long-Term Careers: Microsoft's Chandok

Mumbai: Tech giant Microsoft’s India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok on Friday said artificial intelligence will not steal jobs, asserting that the real pink slip is going to be refusal to learn. However, he said the widespread adoption of new-age technology will "unbundle” tasks, adding that "ours is the last generation to enjoy stable, long-term careers."

"Will AI steal jobs? I don't think AI will steal jobs. It will dissect jobs. It will unbundle jobs," Chandok said during his address at the Microsoft AI Tour, which also saw an address by the company's chairman and chief executive Satya Nadella. Amid the rapid adoption of AI across all spheres of life, Chandok said the "industrial age era" – template to learn once and make money for the rest of their life using the knowledge – is breaking.

"You and I are the last generation to have stable, long-term careers," he said, adding that "our kids will do a portfolio of things."

Stressing the need to learn continuously, Chandok said, "The real pink slip in this new AI era is not automation. That is what we are worried about. The real pink slip is refusal to learn."