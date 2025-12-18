AI Will Bring Real Change In Health Care Only When It Reaches Grassroot Workers, Says Expert
Dr Adapa said that PM Narendra Modi will unveil India’s comprehensive AI strategy document on February 19.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Amaravati: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can truly revolutionize India's healthcare system only when advanced technology reaches grassroots workers like ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), says Dr Karthik Adapa, a Digital Healthcare and AI Strategy expert. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil India’s comprehensive AI strategy document on February 19.
India ranks among the top 10 countries globally in Artificial Intelligence adoption but must work harder to reach the top three, said Dr Karthik Adapa, former Special Secretary of the Punjab State Health Department, in an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat. He emphasised that innovative and locally developed AI solutions are key for India to emerge as a global game-changer.
Dr Adapa, who attended the South India Multi-Stakeholder Coordination Regional Workshop in Vijayawada, said a 300-page AI strategy document on healthcare, prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on behalf of the Indian government, is being refined based on feedback from states and Union Territories. The finalized version will be released by the Prime Minister in February.
He stressed that AI tools used at premier institutions like AIIMS should also be made accessible to ASHA workers to ensure equitable healthcare delivery.
"Only when technology reaches the grassroots, particularly those treating the poor, can AI yield real results," he said. On patient safety, Dr Adapa clarified that AI-enabled tools will undergo clinical trials to ensure medical reliability and minimize errors. He added that AI-based healthcare should focus on addressing common health concerns such as cancer, with special attention to affordability and inclusivity.
Speaking about data protection, he cautioned against relying on foreign-developed AI systems. "India must develop its own AI models based on local data to ensure privacy and cybersecurity," he noted.
The upcoming national AI policy, he said, will outline mechanisms for safeguarding patient information and promoting indigenous innovation.
