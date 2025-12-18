ETV Bharat / technology

AI Will Bring Real Change In Health Care Only When It Reaches Grassroot Workers, Says Expert

Amaravati: Artificial Intelligence (AI) can truly revolutionize India's healthcare system only when advanced technology reaches grassroots workers like ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists), says Dr Karthik Adapa, a Digital Healthcare and AI Strategy expert. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil India’s comprehensive AI strategy document on February 19.

India ranks among the top 10 countries globally in Artificial Intelligence adoption but must work harder to reach the top three, said Dr Karthik Adapa, former Special Secretary of the Punjab State Health Department, in an interview with Eenadu–ETV Bharat. He emphasised that innovative and locally developed AI solutions are key for India to emerge as a global game-changer.

Dr Adapa, who attended the South India Multi-Stakeholder Coordination Regional Workshop in Vijayawada, said a 300-page AI strategy document on healthcare, prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) on behalf of the Indian government, is being refined based on feedback from states and Union Territories. The finalized version will be released by the Prime Minister in February.

He stressed that AI tools used at premier institutions like AIIMS should also be made accessible to ASHA workers to ensure equitable healthcare delivery.