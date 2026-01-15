AI To Reshape Cybersecurity And Geopolitics In 2026: Report
The World Economic Forum's report highlights that 94 per cent of leaders expect AI to be an influential force to reshape cybersecurity.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 report, artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical fragmentation, and increasing cyber fraud are reshaping the global cybersecurity landscape at unprecedented speeds.
Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the report highlights that cyber fraud has become a pervasive threat, showcasing its growing societal and economic impact across regions and sectors. It emphasises how AI is supercharging both offensive and defensive capabilities. Geopolitical fragmentation further compounds these risks, reshaping cybersecurity strategies and widening preparedness gaps across regions. The report draws on insights from 804 global business leaders across 92 countries, including 105 CEOs, 316 chief information security officers (CISOs) and 123 other C-suite executives, including chief technology officers (CTOs) and chief risk officers (CROs).
Key Factors That Shape The Evolving Cyber Landscape In 2026
As AI-powered cybersecurity risks rise at an unprecedented speed, so are the vulnerabilities. The report shows that such vulnerabilities have surged compared to 2025, with an 87 per cent increase reported by respondents. Along with this, data leaks related to generative AI (34 per cent) and advancing adversarial capabilities (29 per cent) are among the leading concerns for 2026.
The report emphasises that 94 per cent of leaders expect AI to be the most consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026. Organisations are responding by nearly doubling the share assessing AI security, from 37 per cent to 64 per cent.
Meanwhile, the global cybersecurity threat landscape is redefining geopolitics. 64 per cent of organisations factor geopolitically motivated attacks into their risk strategies, while 91 per cent of the largest enterprises have adjusted their cybersecurity posture accordingly.
As per the report, 31 per cent of respondents expressed low confidence in their country’s ability to manage major cyber incidents. Confidence levels vary widely, from 84 per cent in the Middle East and North Africa to 13 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Cyber-enabled fraud has become a pervasive global threat. A striking 73 per cent of respondents were or knew someone directly affected in 2025, and CEOs now rank fraud and phishing ahead of ransomware as their top concerns.
Supply chains remain a major systemic vulnerability. Among large companies, 65 per cent cite third-party and supply chain risks as their greatest cyber resilience barrier, up from 54 per cent last year. Concentration risk is also intensifying, with incidents at major cloud and internet service providers demonstrating how infrastructure-level failures can trigger widespread downstream impacts across interconnected digital ecosystems.
Cyber inequity is widening across regions and sectors. Smaller organisations are twice as likely to report insufficient resilience compared to large firms. Regionally, the shortage of cybersecurity talent is most pronounced in Latin America and the Caribbean, with 65 per cent of organisations reporting insufficient skills to achieve their security objectives, while 63 per cent of organisations in sub-Saharan Africa face similar constraints.
Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, said, "As Cyber risks become more interconnected and consequential, cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy, undermining trust, distorting markets and directly affecting people's lives."
He emphasised that global leaders must not only understand cyber threats but also build cyber resilience in collaboration with governments, businesses and technology providers, protecting the trust and stability in an AI-driven world.
Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information and Minister-in-Charge of Cybersecurity & Smart Nation Group, Singapore, said, "Developments in AI are reshaping multiple domains, including cybersecurity. When deployed responsibly, these technologies can strengthen cyber defences by supporting faster detection and response. But if misused or poorly governed, they can also introduce serious risks, from data leaks to cyberattacks."
"Governments therefore need a forward-looking and collaborative approach to ensure AI enhances cyber resilience while minimising risks that increasingly transcend borders," she added.