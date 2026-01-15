ETV Bharat / technology

AI To Reshape Cybersecurity And Geopolitics In 2026: Report

Hyderabad: According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 report, artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical fragmentation, and increasing cyber fraud are reshaping the global cybersecurity landscape at unprecedented speeds.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the report highlights that cyber fraud has become a pervasive threat, showcasing its growing societal and economic impact across regions and sectors. It emphasises how AI is supercharging both offensive and defensive capabilities. Geopolitical fragmentation further compounds these risks, reshaping cybersecurity strategies and widening preparedness gaps across regions. The report draws on insights from 804 global business leaders across 92 countries, including 105 CEOs, 316 chief information security officers (CISOs) and 123 other C-suite executives, including chief technology officers (CTOs) and chief risk officers (CROs).

Key Factors That Shape The Evolving Cyber Landscape In 2026

As AI-powered cybersecurity risks rise at an unprecedented speed, so are the vulnerabilities. The report shows that such vulnerabilities have surged compared to 2025, with an 87 per cent increase reported by respondents. Along with this, data leaks related to generative AI (34 per cent) and advancing adversarial capabilities (29 per cent) are among the leading concerns for 2026.

The report emphasises that 94 per cent of leaders expect AI to be the most consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026. Organisations are responding by nearly doubling the share assessing AI security, from 37 per cent to 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global cybersecurity threat landscape is redefining geopolitics. 64 per cent of organisations factor geopolitically motivated attacks into their risk strategies, while 91 per cent of the largest enterprises have adjusted their cybersecurity posture accordingly.

As per the report, 31 per cent of respondents expressed low confidence in their country’s ability to manage major cyber incidents. Confidence levels vary widely, from 84 per cent in the Middle East and North Africa to 13 per cent in Latin America and the Caribbean.