AI Skilling Must Be Central To India’s AI Mission, Says NITI Aayog’s Debjani Ghosh

New Delhi: Positioning Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a key driver of inclusive development, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the IndiaAI Mission, on Tuesday organised the Conference on “AI for All: Driving Equitable Growth and Societal Good.” The event was held as an official pre-summit session ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

The conference brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, startups and academia to deliberate on how AI can be deployed at a population scale to deliver real-world impact, bridge digital divides and support India’s transition into an AI-driven economy, while ensuring equity, accessibility and ethical governance remain central to policy and innovation.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, said the Union Budget 2026 has laid the “foundational rails” for India to become the world’s AI inferencing capital. He highlighted the introduction of an automated, rule-driven Safe Harbour mechanism as a regulatory “masterstroke” that brings clarity, lowers compliance friction and significantly reduces the cost of innovation for the private sector.

“India’s AI journey has now moved beyond pilots and prototypes. The focus is on real-world impact and population-scale deployment across states,” Singh said.

He outlined key pillars of the IndiaAI Mission, including subsidised access to GPUs, development of indigenous foundation models, creation of high-quality datasets through the AIKosh platform, and large-scale job creation. According to him, AI has the potential to generate up to five million jobs and contribute $1 trillion to the economy, while advancing inclusion, sustainability and growth, core themes of the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026.

Dr Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, described AI as a “kinetic enabler” projected to add trillions of dollars to India’s GDP. Referring to the successful partnership between CII and the Ministry during the Y20 engagement, she said the government is now scaling up the IndiaAI Mission to position India as a leading global service provider for Agentic AI.

Flagship initiatives such as MY Bharat and the ₹4,400-crore Khelo India Mission, she noted, are helping democratise sovereign technologies. “From rural sports analytics to grassroots startups, AI is being positioned as an inclusive tool for Viksit Bharat,” Govil said, adding that India’s 42-crore youth population will be central to driving the global digital economy.