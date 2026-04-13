ETV Bharat / technology

AI Shopping Assistance: Is It Enabling User Convenience Or Cementing Brand Bias?

Hyderabad: After influencing the world in almost every imaginable way, from helping students write essays to assisting military operations, artificial intelligence now wants to impact how you shop. Tools like ChatGPT’s Shopping Research have been in existence for months, and now Google is enhancing its Gemini-powered shopping assistance feature by combining it with the Shopping Graph.

With the same end goal as ChatGPT, the new feature moves beyond simple text recommendations to actual product listings, enabling users to find specific items and compare them without leaving AI’s stronghold, which spans across the Gemini app, AI Mode in Search, and Circle to Search.

Google says that these tools have been designed to help users in India shop with “more confidence and less effort”. But who decides which products make it to AI's recommendation engine? The AI-powered shopping experience raises some important questions that, if left unanswered, could give birth to a whole set of new problems—threatening the level playing field, fostering monopolies, eroding consumer choice, reinforcing brand bias, and more.

Product Prioritisation in AI Shopping

Talking about who controls product prioritisation in AI-led shopping, Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder & CEO, AI & Beyond, highlights the complexity of the power equation. “It’s not just the algorithm—it’s the platform’s commercial model, advertiser influence, and data signals all working together. The concern is that this decision-making layer is invisible to users, even though it directly shapes what they see and buy,” he says.

Ritwik Batabyal, CTO & Innovation Officer, Mastek Group, explains that product prioritisation is shaped by a combination of all three—algorithms, advertiser inputs, and publisher data. “However, the algorithm acts as the final decision-maker, synthesising these signals based on user intent, relevance, and behavioural insights,” he says. “The key challenge will be ensuring that commercial interests do not disproportionately influence recommendations at the cost of user trust.”

Adding further, Batabyal talks about a fourth, often overlooked, actor in this equation: the user’s own historical self.

“Behavioural data from past purchases creates a feedback loop that can trap users in a preference prison — repeatedly surfacing what they have previously bought rather than what they might genuinely need or discover next,” he adds, emphasising that true user-centricity would require AI systems to distinguish between revealed preferences and aspirational intent, and to occasionally surface serendipitous recommendations that break the loop. “That is a significantly harder design challenge than optimising for click-through rates,” he says.

Transparency in AI recommendations

Commenting on the need for transparency in the AI-recommendation system, both Bindra and Batabyal emphasise that it is no longer optional but fundamental to building trust when AI becomes the intermediary between users and the internet.

Bindra cautions that users should be clearly informed whether a recommendation is based on relevance, past behaviour, or commercial influence. “Without that clarity, trust in these systems will erode quickly,” he says.