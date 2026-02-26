ETV Bharat / technology

AI Robot Monk Unveiled In Japan

"Buddharoid", a robot monk powered by AI communicates with reporters during a media presentation at a temple in Kyoto, Japan ( AFP )

Tokyo: Japanese researchers have unveiled a robot monk powered by AI that they say can dispense spiritual advice and maybe one day ease shortages of its human counterparts.

Trained on even the most esoteric Buddhist scriptures, the University of Kyoto says the machine can answer sensitive questions that people may feel hesitant to share with other humans.

In addition, "Buddharoid", as the diminutive two-legged humanoid is known, can offer a sense of presence at religious sanctuaries in addition to voice communications.

"In the future, it is conceivable that they may assist with or replace some of the religious rituals traditionally performed by human monks," the university said in a statement on Wednesday.

The robot is the latest offering from Seiji Kumagai, a professor at the university's Institute for the Future of Human Society.

Using AI models from OpenAI and others, he has worked with engineering firms to develop religious AI chatbots like Buddha Bot and a catechism bot.

For his new creation, Kumagai installed his updated "BuddhaBotPlus" on a Chinese-made "Unitree G1" humanoid robot to create the AI robo-monk.

In a media presentation at a temple on Tuesday, Kumagai presented the robot -- as yet without a face -- wearing a simple grey garment.

It held its gloved hands together in a prayer form and walked around in front of reporters and performed other tasks.

As it sat on a chair, the humanoid gave advice to a young local journalist who confessed to thinking and worrying too much.