AI Roadmap For Engineers: Bridge Classroom To Boardroom, Says Cyient's Technical Training Lead Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla

Hyderabad: Engineering students often treat Artificial Intelligence (AI) as just another exam subject, but industry leaders see it as a core capability for replicating human thinking at scale, said Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla, Technical Training Lead at Cyient Limited.

In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla urged students to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.

FILE - Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla (Eenadu)

ETV Bharat: Many students think AI is 'done' after passing a paper. How does the industry view it differently?

Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla: AI isn't hype, it's a mindset for business. In classrooms, it's definitions and algorithms. In boardrooms, it's decisions, risks, and responsibility. Take Google Maps: it doesn't take exams, but it learns from past data, observes the present, and predicts the future to make real-time choices. Companies invest heavily because AI implements human processes faster and continuously. Students must grasp this narrative, especially in job interviews where concepts often fall flat without context.

ETB: Does excelling in AI demand deep maths? What's the real key for most jobs?

Dr Perla: Companies seek candidates who ask the right questions, spot data limitations, and convert business problems into technical ones. Logic, problem definition, and data understanding matter most. Maths is just a tool.

ETB: How should students build AI skills over their college years?