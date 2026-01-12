AI Roadmap For Engineers: Bridge Classroom To Boardroom, Says Cyient's Technical Training Lead Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla urged students to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Engineering students often treat Artificial Intelligence (AI) as just another exam subject, but industry leaders see it as a core capability for replicating human thinking at scale, said Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla, Technical Training Lead at Cyient Limited.
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat, Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla urged students to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application.
ETV Bharat: Many students think AI is 'done' after passing a paper. How does the industry view it differently?
Dr Srinivasa Rao Perla: AI isn't hype, it's a mindset for business. In classrooms, it's definitions and algorithms. In boardrooms, it's decisions, risks, and responsibility. Take Google Maps: it doesn't take exams, but it learns from past data, observes the present, and predicts the future to make real-time choices. Companies invest heavily because AI implements human processes faster and continuously. Students must grasp this narrative, especially in job interviews where concepts often fall flat without context.
ETB: Does excelling in AI demand deep maths? What's the real key for most jobs?
Dr Perla: Companies seek candidates who ask the right questions, spot data limitations, and convert business problems into technical ones. Logic, problem definition, and data understanding matter most. Maths is just a tool.
ETB: How should students build AI skills over their college years?
Dr Perla: Treat it like a marathon. Start with coding logic and analytical thinking in year one. Dive into AI concepts mid-course. Master real problems via projects and internships in the final years. Google Maps evolved over the years through constant learning; your career must too, via continuous upskilling.
ETB: With generative AI tools everywhere, how can students use them wisely?
Dr Perla: They offer opportunities as personal tutors, but risks if over-relied on. We still learn maths despite calculators. AI should enhance, not replace, your thinking. Don't copy assignments; build fundamentals. The danger isn't AI, but irresponsibility. Own your thinking.
ETB: What's next for AI, and what new careers will emerge?
Dr Perla: We're entering agentic AI, where systems get a goal, plan steps, and act, like Google Maps rerouting for traffic. This shifts from rule-based automation to situational decisions, creating roles like AI orchestrators, supervisors, and human-AI interaction designers.
ETB: Is AI only for coders or Computer Science grads? Who else fits in?
Dr Perla: Far from it. The ecosystem needs data engineers, ML experts, analysts, domain specialists, consultants, and integrators. Mechanical, ECE, or civil engineers succeed by blending domain knowledge with AI. Python and tools are entry points; industry craves intelligence fused with expertise.
ETB: Will AI kill jobs, and how should engineers prepare?
Dr Perla: No. Google Maps enhanced navigation without replacing drivers. Jobs will transform; engineers must collaborate with AI. Dream of building intelligent systems, not just following them. AI is an opportunity for the curious, questioning lifelong learner. That's the true roadmap.
Also Read