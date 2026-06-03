ETV Bharat / technology

AI Revolution Comes With An Energy Cost: India's Data Centres May Need 13.5 GW of Power

New Delhi: As India races to become a global artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse, a new challenge is emerging beyond chips, software and computing power: electricity and water.

Every AI query, digital payment, online purchase, streaming video and cloud-based application depends on data centres, the massive facilities that store, process and transmit digital information. As AI adoption accelerates, these data centres are expanding rapidly across India, bringing with them unprecedented demands on power grids and water resources.

Experts warn that while India's digital transformation is essential for economic growth, policymakers must now confront the physical infrastructure requirements behind the country's AI ambitions.

"Think of AI data centres as giant factories," said Saakshar Duggal, an expert in Artificial Intelligence Law and 26-time TEDx speaker. "But instead of producing cars or steel, they produce AI answers. Every time we ask AI a question, we rarely think about what happens behind the scenes. Yet every answer depends on vast data centres consuming enormous amounts of electricity and water for cooling."

The Hidden Infrastructure Behind AI:

The rapid rise of AI has dramatically changed the economics of digital infrastructure. Traditional data centres already required substantial electricity to operate servers and networking equipment. However, AI workloads powered by graphics processing units (GPUs) and large language models consume significantly more energy than conventional computing systems.

According to industry estimates, India currently has data centres consuming roughly 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of power. That figure could increase to 13.56 GW over the coming years as AI adoption expands and new hyperscale facilities come online.

The scale of the increase is difficult to comprehend. Traditional server racks typically required around 7-10 kilowatts (kW) of power. AI racks often require anywhere between 30 kW and 100 kW or even more.

Corporate lawyer and technology entrepreneur Ajay Sharma explained the difference using a simple analogy. "To understand the scale, imagine replacing a scooter engine with a jet engine. That is roughly the increase in energy intensity that AI infrastructure is bringing to data centres," he said.

Large language models, machine-learning systems and advanced AI analytics platforms require dense computing environments that generate enormous amounts of heat, creating a parallel demand for sophisticated cooling infrastructure.

India's New Infrastructure Race:

For decades, India's infrastructure ambitions focused on highways, ports, airports, railways and power plants. Today, experts say a new race has begun: the race for computational capacity.

Driven by AI, cloud computing, digital payments, e-commerce, 5G networks, fintech and cybersecurity, India is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most attractive destinations for data-centre investment.

A Deloitte report, 'Attracting AI Data Centre Infrastructure Investment in India (2025)', noted that despite generating nearly 20% of global data, India accounts for only around 3% of the world's data-centre capacity.

As a result, billions of dollars are flowing into hyperscale facilities across Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida.

Industry experts argue that this expansion is not merely desirable but strategically necessary.

Digital sovereignty, AI leadership and cyber resilience all require domestic computing infrastructure rather than dependence on overseas facilities.

However, the question is no longer whether India needs more data centres.

The question is whether India is prepared for the electricity and water demands that accompany them.

The Cloud Is Not as Virtual as It Appears:

Mohit Kapoor, Infrastructure, Sustainability and Industrial Policy Commentator, who has been involved in proposing anti-seismic and anti-vibration devices to data centres, believes the term "cloud" often creates a misleading perception.