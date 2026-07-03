ETV Bharat / technology

AI Race Weakens Climate Pledges At Google, Amazon

FILE - Fans, part of a cooling system, are visible on the roof of a data center in Hillsboro, Ore ( AP Photo )

San Francisco: Google and Amazon this week reported sharp increases in greenhouse gas emissions, driven by the frantic construction of artificial intelligence infrastructure that is pushing the tech giants further from their carbon neutrality pledges.

Google's total emissions, disclosed on Tuesday, have jumped 82 percent since 2019, and more than 18 percent just last year, even though it has committed to cutting them in half by 2030.

Amazon's emissions, published on Wednesday, have risen 58 percent over the same period, and more than 16 percent last year, despite a pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2040.

Another sign that the problem is getting worse: both companies now pollute more for every dollar they generate in revenue.

In other words, their emissions are rising faster than their sales -- a first since at least 2021 for Amazon.

"Our AI infrastructure buildout is currently accelerating faster than the grid is decarbonizing," Kate Brandt, Google's chief sustainability officer, said in a blog post announcing the company’s annual environmental report.

Her counterpart at Amazon, Kara Hurst, likewise said in the ecommerce giant's own report that demand for AI products could "slow us down" when it comes to the company's environmental ambitions.

In total, Google emitted 18.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent last year, which comes partly from its data centers and offices but primarily from its supply chain for chip and server manufacturing and the construction of new centers by its suppliers.

Amazon emitted 80.85 million tonnes, from the same cloud computing activities, plus its warehouses, logistics fleet, and deliveries around the world.

"One thing we can count on with companies is that they will pursue profits," Sytske Wijnsma, an assistant professor at UC Berkeley’s graduate school of business, told AFP. Her research is focused on supply chain sustainability, particularly the growing demand for critical minerals.

One the one hand, that creates an incentive for corporations to cut their operational costs — like energy.

Companies will invest in more sustainable options if it reduces costs, Wijnsma said, which can be "a win-win" for them and the environment.