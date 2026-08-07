ETV Bharat / technology

AI, Quantum Tech To Drive Next Phase Of India's Fintech Growth: Minister

New Delhi: India has substantially advanced financial inclusion through initiatives such as the Jan Dhan Yojana and must now move decisively towards financial empowerment, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said on Friday, asserting that artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies, cybersecurity and blockchain will drive the next phase of the country's financial technology growth.

Addressing the 3rd India International FinTech Festival here, the minister said India should build an intelligent, secure and trusted financial ecosystem powered by emerging technologies." After achieving remarkable success in financial inclusion, the next goal should be financial empowerment," Singh said. He noted that India's fintech sector has emerged as a major driver of economic transformation through collaboration among banks, financial institutions, technology firms and startups, supported by strong public-private partnerships.

The minister said future fintech solutions must increasingly focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and blockchain adding that the future belongs to responsible AI and trusted innovation. Highlighting India's progress in frontier technologies, Singh said the National Quantum Mission has placed the country among a select group of nations investing in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and quantum materials.