ETV Bharat / technology

AI Powers Trillion-Dollar Semiconductor Boom: Can India Evolve From Design Leader To Manufacturing Giant?

Bengaluru: The sudden boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technology is driving a new cycle of growth in the global semiconductor industry. According to experts at COSEIn 2026, India finds itself at a crossroads where it can emerge as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing and innovation, in addition to being a leader in semiconductor design. However, realising this potential will depend on progress in chip manufacturing, advanced packaging, energy infrastructure, research, and skilled talent.

"India is home to almost 20 per cent of the world’s semiconductor design engineers, and has more than 125 semiconductor design firms, research, and development centres, making India the world's second-largest semiconductor design ecosystem after the US. The coming growth of India will be based on design-led innovations due to strong collaboration between research institutions, industries, startups, and government," said Deepak Agarwal, Corporate Vice President, AMD at COSEIn 2026 (Conference on Semiconductor Ecosystem in India), hosted by the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

AI Growth Fuels New Demands on Semiconductor Innovation

On the future of semiconductors and AI, Agarwal said that every major technology trend, from healthcare and cloud computing to mobility and defence, is built on semiconductor chips. Advances in processor architectures, memory, networking, and parallel computing have enabled AI training and deployment at scale; however, the rapid growth of AI is now driving the need for further semiconductor innovation.

AI Boom = Chip Demand Surge Global semiconductor industry already hit $1T (ahead of 2030 forecast) India's Strength 20% of world’s chip design engineers, 125+ design firms, second-largest design ecosystem after the US. Energy Challenge AI workloads consume massive power; India’s peak demand ~260 GW vs. global data centres ~132 GW. AI adoption could strain energy supply until 2035.

Highlighting the growing energy challenge, Agarwal noted that India’s peak power demand stands at about 260 GW. In comparison, global data centres consume around 132 GW, with AI infrastructure alone requiring an additional 50–60 GW. As AI adoption expands, optimising power consumption across the technology stack through better system and chip design will become increasingly important. He stressed that addressing future AI power requirements will require coordinated action across the ecosystem.

Describing India as a design and innovation powerhouse, Agarwal said innovation must begin with chip design, which now determines performance, power efficiency, scalability, and cost. No single chip can handle every workload. Future progress will come from chips designed for specific tasks and computing systems that combine different types of chips.

From AI to Trillion-Dollar Growth: The Semiconductor Opportunity

Suraj Rangarajan, Principal Technologist, Applied Materials India, said that AI is changing industries fast, and in the coming years, the demand will be more for semiconductors. Rangarajan and Agarwal pointed out the increased growth in the semiconductor industry due to companies using AI technology worldwide. They said that at a value of roughly $600 billion in 2024, the industry has already exceeded the $1 trillion mark, reaching a point which was anticipated to be achieved in 2030.

Experts say that India has the second-largest chip design ecosystem in the world (Getty Images)

Rangarajan noted that India’s key challenge lies in the “missing middle” of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in equipment making, chip fabrication, and device production. Beyond manufacturing, he highlighted a major opportunity for India to become a global hub for data centres, which could be worth a $250-300 billion market. However, energy availability is the biggest constraint.

He stressed that India could become a participant in the global ecosystem of semiconductors. This is possible only when India creates a strong energy infrastructure and energy-efficient computing technologies. Also, India needs to foster an environment where innovation and deep-tech research, along with semiconductor technologies, become globally competitive. With respect to the increased demands on energy due to the use of AI, he noted that an AI-driven search consumes 10 times more energy compared to a typical search. The world could encounter energy shortages that might hinder the development of AI until 2035, noted Rangrajan.

According to Rangarajan, capital is not the primary challenge for India’s semiconductor ambitions. Rather, structural issues like deep tech challenges, prolonged research & development processes, costly infrastructure with lab access, and a limited number of skilled workers need immediate consideration.