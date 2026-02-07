ETV Bharat / technology

AI-Powered Health Monitoring Device Brings Doctor-Led Care Outside Hospitals

What if doctors could monitor you 24/7 from anywhere? Now they can ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) has far-reaching effects, ranging from manufacturing plants and software services to agricultural farms. The emerging technology is also redefining modern healthcare, shifting the focus from treating diseases to predicting and preventing them. Doctor-led health-tech 360-degree remote care platform, iLive Connect, has introduced an AI-powered medical device that can provide real-time medical supervision even outside the hospital. It also offers options for doctor consultations and sending ambulance alerts in critical situations Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Viveka Kumar, cardiovascular surgeon and iLive Connect co-founder, called the device the world's first doctor-led AI healthcare ecosystem of its kind. Explaining its functionality, Dr Kumar noted that the device integrates a compact wireless biosensor patch with a wearable wristband. This system continuously monitors key physiological parameters, including two-lead ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation (SpO₂), body temperature, blood pressure trends, physical activity, and more. The collected data is securely transmitted to a cloud-based platform and relayed to a dedicated medical command centre for real-time analysis and response. The device incorporates AI-powered predictive analytics, which enables it to identify early risk patterns before clinical symptoms become apparent. Once the AI flags the data, it is double-verified by doctors at the iLive command centre, which is staffed 24/7. If the doctors observe any problems with the patient's vitals, an alert is sent to the patient or their relatives, letting them know that they are required to visit the hospital. In picture: iLive Connect's wearable health monitoring device (iLive Connect) Talking to ETV Bharat, heart specialist and iLiv Connect co-founder Dr Rahul Chandola explained that the device monitors seven health parameters, which include blood sugar levels, high or low blood pressure, pulse rate, and heart rate. This significantly reduces complications from physical health problems, helps prevent medical emergencies, and reduces hospitalisations.