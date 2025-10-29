ETV Bharat / technology

AI-Powered Drones Use 3D Printing To Build Structures In Hard-To-Reach Places: Report

Hyderabad: Imagine a disaster scenario where roads are blocked and inaccessible, and people immediately need help. A small team of AI-powered drones safely rehabilitate people by building shelters, strengthening infrastructure, and constructing bridges. This might sound like a piece taken from a science fiction story, but it's not and could be a reality in the near future.

According to a recent study from the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, a team of researchers created special drones that use 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI) to build structures. The research team was led by Amir Barati Farimani, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

What is aerial additive manufacturing?

Aerial additive manufacturing (Aerial-AM) is a method of construction that uses a team of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to 3D print structures layer by layer. This technology is inspired by collective building, just like how wasps build nests. It enables rescuers and authorities to create constructions in challenging, hard-to-reach, or at-height locations without the need for heavy machinery or scaffolding.

What can the drones do?

These drones can: