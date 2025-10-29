AI-Powered Drones Use 3D Printing To Build Structures In Hard-To-Reach Places: Report
The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Imagine a disaster scenario where roads are blocked and inaccessible, and people immediately need help. A small team of AI-powered drones safely rehabilitate people by building shelters, strengthening infrastructure, and constructing bridges. This might sound like a piece taken from a science fiction story, but it's not and could be a reality in the near future.
According to a recent study from the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, a team of researchers created special drones that use 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI) to build structures. The research team was led by Amir Barati Farimani, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the College of Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.
What is aerial additive manufacturing?
Aerial additive manufacturing (Aerial-AM) is a method of construction that uses a team of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones to 3D print structures layer by layer. This technology is inspired by collective building, just like how wasps build nests. It enables rescuers and authorities to create constructions in challenging, hard-to-reach, or at-height locations without the need for heavy machinery or scaffolding.
What can the drones do?
These drones can:
- Carry building materials
- Use magnetic blocks to build structures
- Understand instructions like “build a bridge” and make plans to do it
- Fix mistakes as they build.
How did Farimani achieve this?
Aerial-AM has fascinated researchers for years, but the natural instability of a drone during flight makes traditional layer-by-layer fabrication nearly impossible. To overcome this, Farimani equipped the drones with magnetic blocks and a large language model (LLM).
With the help of magnetic blocks, he was able to precisely pick-and-place an assembly, and the LLM can translate high-level design goals like "build a bridge" into executable plans.
Farimani stated, "The adaptability of LLMs allows us to generate and adapt building plans onsite. If we encounter problems while building, we can switch gears to ensure efficient and accurate construction."
Testing and results
To test this, researchers set up a 5x5 grid and assigned the drones to design specific shapes using the magnetic blocks. They were monitored by a camera. If a drone dropped a block in the wrong position, left a gap, or built inefficiently, the LLM automatically prompted it to work with the error from a new plan rather than starting over.
With the help of this closed feedback loop, construction builds were successful 90 per cent of the time.
Applications of these drones
With the help of these drones, the following uses are possible:
- Fix potholes
- Repair spaceships in space
- Build infrastructure in hard-to-reach places like mountains.
Future plans
Farimani and his team plan to test these drones outside of the laboratory to help with real-world problems. Using their LLM, they plan to explore constructing 3D structures and working with more effective building materials, which would optimise the performance and flexibility of construction designs.