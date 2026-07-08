ETV Bharat / technology

AI Poses No Threat To Jobs In India; Country Must Follow Its Own Path: Rentala Chandrashekhar

Hyderabad: India does not need to fear job losses seen in many Western countries caused by Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to Rentala Chandrashekhar, former Union IT Secretary and former President of NASSCOM. He said the country should instead focus on using AI to create employment opportunities at the grassroot level and improve the delivery of public services.

Speaking at a conference in Hyderabad on the 'AI for All: Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity', which was jointly prepared by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Prosus Group, and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Chandrashekhar called for transformative change in the AI ecosystem, urging a shift beyond pilot projects and small-scale experiments towards large-scale impact across sectors.

He recalled India's digital success stories achieved in the past in Aadhaar, UPI, and the telecom revolution. The former NASSCOM president said the country has repeatedly shown its ability to adopt technology at scale. He noted that India currently accounts for nearly 16 per cent of the world's AI talent, placing it among the global leaders in AI skills, and projected that India's contribution to global economic growth could reach around 20 per cent over the next 15 years.

A two-pronged strategy

Chandrashekhar said India should adopt a two-pronged approach to AI development. While startups continue to build innovative solutions for specific challenges, the government must strengthen Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to ensure technology reaches people at scale. He added that better coordination between the government and private sector would help solve national challenges more effectively and accelerate AI adoption.