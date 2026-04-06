ETV Bharat / technology

AI Paradigm Shift: From Being An Enabling Technology To Becoming The Very Fabric Of Digital Ecosystems

New Delhi: AI’s intrinsic presence in digital ecosystems—driving transformation at scale—has crossed a critical threshold, evolving from an enabling technology into the very fabric of these systems, said Golok Kumar Simli, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Passport Seva in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

“At scale, transformation is rarely about isolated innovation; it is about systemic redesign. Traditional digital systems were built on deterministic logic that involves structured workflows, predefined rules, and predictable outcomes. While effective for standardisation, they struggle in environments defined by variability, risk, and volume. AI changes this paradigm by introducing probabilistic intelligence—systems that learn from patterns, adapt in real time, and continuously optimise outcomes,” said Simli, who is also the President of Technology and Innovation at BLS International, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

For Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) navigating large, complex organisations, the conversation—according to Simli—is no longer about “where to apply AI,” but how to make AI an intrinsic, self-evolving presence across the enterprise and governance stack.

“Consider high-volume, high-trust environments such as citizen services, visa processing, or financial compliance systems. Here, AI is no longer confined to back-office automation. It is embedded into core decision layers powering document verification, anomaly detection, risk scoring, and intelligent triaging. The result is not just efficiency, but enhanced decision quality and responsiveness at scale,” said Simli.

However, the real value of AI emerges only when it is deeply embedded within the ecosystem, he added, explaining that it means integrating AI across four critical layers: