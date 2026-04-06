AI Paradigm Shift: From Being An Enabling Technology To Becoming The Very Fabric Of Digital Ecosystems
Artificial intelligence, Simli argues, has evolved from an enabling tool into a foundational ecosystem capability, reshaping governance and enterprise decision-making, writes ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: AI’s intrinsic presence in digital ecosystems—driving transformation at scale—has crossed a critical threshold, evolving from an enabling technology into the very fabric of these systems, said Golok Kumar Simli, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Passport Seva in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
“At scale, transformation is rarely about isolated innovation; it is about systemic redesign. Traditional digital systems were built on deterministic logic that involves structured workflows, predefined rules, and predictable outcomes. While effective for standardisation, they struggle in environments defined by variability, risk, and volume. AI changes this paradigm by introducing probabilistic intelligence—systems that learn from patterns, adapt in real time, and continuously optimise outcomes,” said Simli, who is also the President of Technology and Innovation at BLS International, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.
For Chief Experience Officers (CXOs) navigating large, complex organisations, the conversation—according to Simli—is no longer about “where to apply AI,” but how to make AI an intrinsic, self-evolving presence across the enterprise and governance stack.
“Consider high-volume, high-trust environments such as citizen services, visa processing, or financial compliance systems. Here, AI is no longer confined to back-office automation. It is embedded into core decision layers powering document verification, anomaly detection, risk scoring, and intelligent triaging. The result is not just efficiency, but enhanced decision quality and responsiveness at scale,” said Simli.
However, the real value of AI emerges only when it is deeply embedded within the ecosystem, he added, explaining that it means integrating AI across four critical layers:
- Data - must be continuously curated, contextualised, and made interoperable.
- Platforms - must be designed to support modular AI services that can be orchestrated dynamically.
- Processes - must evolve from linear workflows to adaptive decision chains.
- Governance - must ensure accountability, transparency, and compliance.
According to Simli, this requires a shift from project-based thinking to ecosystem thinking for CXOs. "AI cannot be treated as a series of pilots or use cases. It must be architected as a foundational capability, similar to how cloud or cybersecurity is approached today," he added.
“This involves investing in unified data architectures, building AI-ready platforms, and fostering cross-functional collaboration between technology, operations, and policy teams. Trust becomes the cornerstone in this journey. As AI systems take on decision-making roles, especially in regulated environments, explainability and auditability are non-negotiable. Black-box models may deliver short-term gains, but they undermine long-term credibility. Responsible AI frameworks—grounded in ethics, fairness, and transparency—must be embedded into the design itself,” he said.
India’s experience with digital public infrastructure offers valuable lessons, he further added, explaining that platforms—operating at a population scale—demonstrate how AI, when integrated thoughtfully, can enhance state capacity, improve service delivery, and drive inclusion.
“The shift is from digitisation to intelligent orchestration, where systems not only execute tasks but anticipate needs and respond proactively. For me, the moment AI became an integral part of what I describe as the Sovereignty Pyramid, impacting the masses for a greater good. At the base of the pyramid lies data sovereignty- trusted, high-quality citizen data. Above that sits process sovereignty, digitised, standardised workflows. But the real transformation happens at the top—decision sovereignty, SLM—the brain,” Simli said.
Simli further believes that AI has enabled this powerful shift. He said that we have already moved from:
- Rule-based systems to probabilistic intelligence
- Uniform processing to risk-based decisioning
- Reactive governance to predictive governance.
"AI also started detecting anomalies across millions of applications, identifying fraud patterns invisible to human operators and enabling intelligent triaging of applicants,” he said.
That’s when, he believes, governance evolved from being process-driven to intelligence-driven. “For me, that was the inflexion point. AI was no longer a mere technology enabler but became an enabler of decision sovereignty at scale. It became evident when AI stabilised the top layer of the Sovereignty Pyramid—decision-making without constant human intervention," he stated.
"In one large-scale transformation use case touching the masses where I was involved right from the conceptualisation level, three signals stood out: Queue management improved significantly, AI-led prioritisation optimised throughput without increasing manpower, Data integrity strengthened as error rates in document validation dropped extensively; and Decision trust increased as officers began relying on AI as a co-decision system,” he said.
Ultimately, AI’s intrinsic presence is transforming organisations from static entities into dynamic systems that can sense, learn, and evolve continuously. For CXOs, the imperative is clear: move beyond simply adopting AI and instead architect AI‑native ecosystems. Those who succeed will not only scale operations but redefine scale itself, unlocking new dimensions of efficiency, resilience, and impact, Simli added.