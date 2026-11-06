'AI Must Bridge India’s Rural-Urban Divide While Protecting Nature', Says MEA's Former Chief Technology Officer
The tech expert stresses technological progress must prioritise public welfare, environmental protection and inclusive development, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: India must develop an inclusive, ethical and sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem that bridges the rural-urban divide while protecting human values and the environment, said Golok Kumar Simli, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Passport Seva Programme in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Simili, who has over three decades of experience in the technology sector, stressed AI solutions must address India’s unique demographic, geographical, economic and digital literacy challenges rather than simply replicate global models.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy, Simli highlighted AI’s potential in healthcare, education, governance, economic growth and cybersecurity, while cautioning against deepfakes, misinformation, privacy violations, algorithmic bias and excessive dependence on machines. Simli who is the incumbent president, Technology and Innovation, BLS International, called for human-centric AI, stronger governance, security by design, renewable-powered infrastructure and environmental sustainability.
ETV Bharat: How can India develop inclusive, ethical and globally aligned AI solutions tailored to its unique challenges?
Simli: As I look back at my growing-up years in a tiny village of Jharkhand and reflect on the journey I have witnessed since, I often find myself decoding the challenges and opportunities that shaped my perspective. And you may wonder, what were the opportunities in a small village? They were the simple yet invaluable privileges of fresh air, a clean environment, healthy sunlight, a sky illuminated by a clear moon and countless stars, the warmth of a joint family, and, above all, a stress-free mind.
These reflections make me think deeply about how we can strike the right balance between human values and emerging technologies like AI, ensuring that technological progress remains firmly aligned with society, humanity, and the larger public and global good.
Our realities are shaped by distinct demographics, geography, literacy and digital literacy levels, education systems, economic conditions, and the rural-urban divide, among many other factors. Technology that remains restricted, non-interoperable, vendor/OEM-centric, non-standardised, or devoid of ethical foundations, globally aligned compliance frameworks, and appropriate regulations is, in my view, only half-cooked and not yet ready to be served to the masses.
The true measure of technological advancement lies not merely in what technology can achieve, but in how responsibly, inclusively, and equitably it serves humanity.
ETV Bharat: How can AI drive inclusive growth and transform healthcare, education, governance, public services and national security while ensuring responsible and ethical adoption?
Simli: Drawing upon over three decades of experience in the technology space, having worked across diverse sectors including the private sector, PSUs, Banking and Finance, RBI, and Central and State Governments, I have had the opportunity to witness the remarkable evolution of technology-from manual processes to digitisation, consolidation, automation, hyper-automation, intelligent automation, and now autonomy.
This journey has reinforced my belief that AI is one of the most transformative technologies humanity has ever created. Much like electricity, the internet, or industrial automation, its true impact will depend on how intelligently, responsibly, and ethically we deploy and harness its potential.
In my considered view, AI has the potential to unlock extraordinary opportunities across multiple dimensions - Economic Growth by accelerating innovation, enhancing productivity, and enabling new business models; Healthcare & Education through personalised services, improved diagnosis, greater collaboration, and wider access; Human Empowerment by augmenting human intelligence, creativity, and decision-making; Governance & Public Services by improving efficiency, transparency, trust, and citizen experiences; and Security & Resilience by strengthening threat detection, fraud prevention, and predictive cyber defence.
ETV Bharat: How can India ensure AI innovation remains human-centric, secure, ethical and environmentally sustainable?
Simli: We must find sustainable solution for technology in harmony with nature, human centric AI, security by design, trust and governance, human well-being, environmental governance and Responsible Innovation.
AI must augment human capabilities, not diminish human dignity. Human judgement, empathy and accountability must remain at the core of technological progress. Security, privacy and resilience must be embedded into AI architecture from inception, not treated as afterthoughts. Mental peace, creativity, physical activity, freedom to disconnect, outdoor experiences and connection with nature must receive equal importance alongside digital engagement.
ETV Bharat: How can AI make life better for humanity and the planet while ensuring responsible and sustainable progress?
Simli: I often ponder that the real danger is not that AI will become intelligent, but that humanity may fail to become responsible enough to manage that intelligence. Therefore, we should neither blindly embrace AI nor fear its evolution. As humanity moves towards an AI-driven future, we must pause and ask ourselves a fundamental question - Are we making the world more intelligent, or are we making it a better place to live?
As I foresee, AI promises unprecedented progress in productivity, automation, intelligence, autonomy and convenience. However, progress, in my view, cannot be measured merely by computing power, economic growth, faster services or technological breakthroughs. We must harness AI to protect natural intelligence, drive technological innovation while preserving ecological balance, and use automation to give people more time to experience life rather than spend more time interacting with machines.
Ultimately, the true measure of AI's success should not be how much technology we introduce into our lives, but how much better we make life for humanity and the planet. My ardent vision is to build a future where AI becomes smarter, cities become cleaner, nature becomes healthier, villages, remote communities and underserved regions become equal beneficiaries of technological progress, and human minds become more peaceful.
Let us envision an AI-powered India that leads with innovation, empowers every village and citizen, create new opportunities, bridges the urban-rural divide, protects nature, and sets a global benchmark for inclusive, sustainable and responsible technological progress-Think India, Innovate for Humanity, Impact the World.
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