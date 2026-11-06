ETV Bharat / technology

'AI Must Bridge India’s Rural-Urban Divide While Protecting Nature', Says MEA's Former Chief Technology Officer

Golok Kumar Simli ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India must develop an inclusive, ethical and sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem that bridges the rural-urban divide while protecting human values and the environment, said Golok Kumar Simli, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Passport Seva Programme in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



Simili, who has over three decades of experience in the technology sector, stressed AI solutions must address India’s unique demographic, geographical, economic and digital literacy challenges rather than simply replicate global models.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy, Simli highlighted AI’s potential in healthcare, education, governance, economic growth and cybersecurity, while cautioning against deepfakes, misinformation, privacy violations, algorithmic bias and excessive dependence on machines. Simli who is the incumbent president, Technology and Innovation, BLS International, called for human-centric AI, stronger governance, security by design, renewable-powered infrastructure and environmental sustainability.



ETV Bharat: How can India develop inclusive, ethical and globally aligned AI solutions tailored to its unique challenges?



Simli: As I look back at my growing-up years in a tiny village of Jharkhand and reflect on the journey I have witnessed since, I often find myself decoding the challenges and opportunities that shaped my perspective. And you may wonder, what were the opportunities in a small village? They were the simple yet invaluable privileges of fresh air, a clean environment, healthy sunlight, a sky illuminated by a clear moon and countless stars, the warmth of a joint family, and, above all, a stress-free mind.

These reflections make me think deeply about how we can strike the right balance between human values and emerging technologies like AI, ensuring that technological progress remains firmly aligned with society, humanity, and the larger public and global good.



Our realities are shaped by distinct demographics, geography, literacy and digital literacy levels, education systems, economic conditions, and the rural-urban divide, among many other factors. Technology that remains restricted, non-interoperable, vendor/OEM-centric, non-standardised, or devoid of ethical foundations, globally aligned compliance frameworks, and appropriate regulations is, in my view, only half-cooked and not yet ready to be served to the masses. The true measure of technological advancement lies not merely in what technology can achieve, but in how responsibly, inclusively, and equitably it serves humanity.



ETV Bharat: How can AI drive inclusive growth and transform healthcare, education, governance, public services and national security while ensuring responsible and ethical adoption?



Simli: Drawing upon over three decades of experience in the technology space, having worked across diverse sectors including the private sector, PSUs, Banking and Finance, RBI, and Central and State Governments, I have had the opportunity to witness the remarkable evolution of technology-from manual processes to digitisation, consolidation, automation, hyper-automation, intelligent automation, and now autonomy. This journey has reinforced my belief that AI is one of the most transformative technologies humanity has ever created. Much like electricity, the internet, or industrial automation, its true impact will depend on how intelligently, responsibly, and ethically we deploy and harness its potential.